Home Lifestyle Motoring

What is the new Volkswagen ID.Buzz going up against?

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 10.27am
(Volkswagen)
(Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has finally unveiled its ID.Buzz electric van, expanding its line-up of electric vehicles with a new, more practical option. It’s got loads of high-tech features as well as a retro-inspired look and gives people a more spacious EV to choose from.

The thing is, there are a number of other practicality-focused electric vehicles on the market today. So let’s take a look at some of the ID.Buzz’s rivals.

Mercedes-Benz EQV

Mercedes-EQ EQV
(Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes has already entered into the electric MPV segment with an EV version of its popular V-Class. Spacious and practical, it’s got seating for seven while a 90kWh battery means that it’s got a claimed range of up to 213 miles between charges.

It arrived as the second model in firm’s range of EQ-branded vehicles, bringing an efficient take on this people-mover van.

Citroen e-Spacetourer

e-SpaceTourer
Citroen has revised the e-SpaceTourer’s spec list

The Stellantis group has been on a real electric offensive, which is why a number of options on this list share the same powertrain. The e-Spacetourer from Citroen is one such vehicle, bringing a range of up to 136 miles and an ability to charge to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.

It’s also got seating for up to nine people and is available in both medium and XL lengths.

Nissan e-NV200 Combi

Nissan e-NV200
The e-NV200 remains popular despite being on sale for a considerable number of years

On the more compact end of the spectrum sits the Nissan e-NV200 Combi. It’s available in either five- or seven-seat configurations and has a range of up to 187 miles from its 40kWh battery.

A 20 to 80 per cent rapid charge can be conducted in as little as 40 minutes, too, meaning that there’s no need to spend too long at the chargers.

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model X
(Tesla)

Though it might not be a direct competitor, the Tesla Model X’s ability to feature seven seats means that it can rival the Volkswagen in terms of seating capacity. Of course, this spaciousness is backed by a seriously powerful electric motor and range of well over 300 miles.

It’s also got access to Tesla’s widespread Supercharger network which has charging locations up and down the country.

Peugeot e-Traveller

Peugeot e-Traveller
The e-Traveller can return more than 143 miles between charges

The e-Traveller from Peugeot is another Stellantis product. With 143 miles from a signal charge it’s got a decent enough range and it’s capable of seating up to eight people too – though a flexible seat configuration means you can tailor the layout to your needs.

Take all the seats out and there’s a huge 4,900 litres to play with, showing that the e-Traveller can be really practical if needed.

Vauxhall Vivaro e-Life

Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life
The Vivaro-e Life has a range of up to 143 miles

Rounding off the Stellantis offering is the Vauxhall Vivaro e-Life. It brings a 143-mile range to the table, as well as exterior styling closer to that of Vauxhall’s passenger car line-up. It’ll manage the 0-60mph sprint in just under 13 seconds, too, which isn’t bad for a van of this size.

All versions get plenty of standard equipment too, such as alloy wheels, cruise control and air conditioning.

