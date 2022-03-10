Toyota releases new offers for bZ4X

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Toyota releases new offers for bZ4X

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 1.21pm
(Toyota)
(Toyota)

Toyota has introduced a series of new leasing options for its new bZ4X electric SUV.

Private customers will be able to lease the bZ4X in Motion trim for £611 per month including VAT, via a 36-month contract with an initial rental of £3,662. It’s via a Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement.

In addition, buyers who order their car before June 30, 2022, will get a special launch offer of three years’ servicing for their vehicle too.

There are also options for people who want to own their vehicle too. Toyota also offers a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreement with the bZ4X, with a car in Motion trim costing £669 a month over a 36-month period with 4.9 per cent APR and a £3,662 deposit. PCP customers can also add a three-year service plan for £12 a month.

Business customers can take advantage of a Business Contrat Hire (BCH) which comes in at £509 plus VAT per month over a 36-month contract with an initial payment of £3,052.

Toyota is also offering a package of benefits to make running the bZ4X a little easier. For instance, all customers will get a British Gas Centrica EV home charger with standard installation, as well as access to Toyota’s Public Charging Network of more than 12,000 charger points.

Buyers also get three years of AA roadside assistance in the UK and across 44 European countries. These offers are currently available until March 31, 2022.

