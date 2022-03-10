Toyota releases new offers for bZ4X

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Toyota has introduced a series of new leasing options for its new bZ4X electric SUV.

Private customers will be able to lease the bZ4X in Motion trim for £611 per month including VAT, via a 36-month contract with an initial rental of £3,662. It’s via a Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement.

In addition, buyers who order their car before June 30, 2022, will get a special launch offer of three years’ servicing for their vehicle too.

There are also options for people who want to own their vehicle too. Toyota also offers a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) agreement with the bZ4X, with a car in Motion trim costing £669 a month over a 36-month period with 4.9 per cent APR and a £3,662 deposit. PCP customers can also add a three-year service plan for £12 a month.

Business customers can take advantage of a Business Contrat Hire (BCH) which comes in at £509 plus VAT per month over a 36-month contract with an initial payment of £3,052.

Toyota is also offering a package of benefits to make running the bZ4X a little easier. For instance, all customers will get a British Gas Centrica EV home charger with standard installation, as well as access to Toyota’s Public Charging Network of more than 12,000 charger points.

Buyers also get three years of AA roadside assistance in the UK and across 44 European countries. These offers are currently available until March 31, 2022.