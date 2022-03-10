Ducati’s Panigale V4 SP2 arrives as a track day monster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ducati’s Panigale V4 SP2 arrives as a track day monster

By Press Association
March 10 2022, 4.19pm
The V4 SP2 is hugely powerful
The V4 SP2 is hugely powerful

Ducati has revealed its new Panigale V4 SP2, which it calls ‘the ultimate racetrack machine’.

Arriving as the firm’s tip-top super sports bike, the SP2 has been given a wide variety of performance parts to ensure that it’s as quick as possible around the circuit.

It’s also supremely light, with carbon fibre being used to craft the front mudguard, wings and even the wheels. The chain is lighter than the one fitted to the standard V4S, too. Its 1,103cc Moto GP-derived engine pushes out over 210bhp, which can be delivered differently depending on four different power modes – Full, High, Medium and Low.

Ducati Panigale
Lightweight materials are used across the bike

An optional full titanium exhaust – developed with Akrapovic – can be added, shaving a further 5kg off the bike’s weight. With this option selected, the SP2 weighs in at just 168kg dry. It also boosts both power and torque.

An electronically controlled Ohlins fork is fitted up front and is combined with an Ohlins TTX36 shock absorber and an electronic steering damper. All SP2 models also get Brembo Stylema R front brake calipers, while the brake levers used to control it are milled to reduce air resistance.

The Panigale V4 SP2 is equipped with four riding modes – Race A, Race B, Sport and Street – with each giving a different feel to the bike. These settings, as well as other key information, is relayed to the rider via a ‘track Evo’ display mode, similar to that found on MotoGP bikes.

Ducati says that the new bike will be available to buy this month, though prices have yet to be released.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]