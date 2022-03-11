RAC partners with Zap-Map to help out of charge EV drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RAC partners with Zap-Map to help out of charge EV drivers

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 12.03am
RAC has partnered with Zap-Map

The RAC has announced a new partnership with Zap-Map to help electric vehicle drivers who have run out of charge.

The charge point mapping app will now be distributed to the RAC’s 1,600 patrols via all their devices be that phones, laptops and in-van terminals, allowing them to find their nearest and most suitable EV charger in order to help electric car owners top-up and get back on the road as quickly as possible.

James Gibson, RAC head of technical, said: “By ensuring all our patrols have Zap-Map on their RAC devices, we’re giving members with EVs extra reassurance that we’re equipped on every level to get them going again, should they ever run out of charge or encounter a faulty charge point.

“While we have the technology to give them an emergency boost, it’s vital we know how far away the nearest suitable charger is so we can give our members enough mobile charge to get them there safely.”

The RAC already has the capability to help out stranded EV drivers thanks to its EV Boost Technology, a lightweight mobile charger capable of giving an electric vehicle enough range to get to their nearest charger. It also has an ‘all-wheels up’ system, which is a quickly deployed tow system that can move a stricken EV away easily.

Alex Earl, commercial director at Zap-Map, said: “We are always keen to explore new ways of working, especially when they help to make the switch to electric cars as seamless as possible.

“The RAC has so many patrols on the road, and they will increasingly encounter EV drivers who may be in need of their help. We therefore felt it made sense to provide them with easy access to Zap-Map, as it will lead to a better experience for anyone who does run out of charge.”

