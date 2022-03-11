BMW acquires Alpina in historic deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

BMW acquires Alpina in historic deal

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 11.01am
Alpina takes a standard BMW and makes it faster and more comfortable than before. (Alpina)
BMW has acquired tuning firm Alpina after more than 50 years of collaboration.

The Buchloe-based brand is well known for creating uprated versions of BMW’s sporty models, with the two firms working closely together since the mid 60s. Up until this point, however, Alpina has remained entirely independent from BMW.

This new deal will bring Alpina into the BMW Group from the end of 2025, though both parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details, while no shares in the Alpina will be acquired.

Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management responsible for customer, brands and sales, said: “The automotive industry is in the midst of a far-reaching transformation towards sustainable mobility. For that reason, existing business models need to be re-examined on a regular basis. For over fifty years, the Buchloe firm has demon­strated how to deliver top-quality car cachet through meticulous attention to detail.

“The BMW Group is also driven by this same passion for cars that capture the imagination. That is why we are now embarking on a new chapter in our long-standing partnership. Acquiring the trademark rights will allow us to shape the long-term course of this brand steeped in tradition. We are delighted to welcome the Alpina brand to the BMW family.”

BMW says that small-series manufacturers – such as Alpina – face increasing challenges when it comes to ‘electromobility and increasing regulation worldwide – particularly emissions legislation’. By becoming part of BMW Group, Alpina will be better equipped to deal with these particular issues.

Andreas Bovensiepen, co-managing director of Alpina Burkard Bovensiepen GmbH + Co. KG, explains: “We recognised the challenges facing the automotive industry early on and are now setting the right course for Alpina and for our family firm, Bovensiepen.

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter. Both the Alpina brand and our company are extremely desirable. We made a conscious decision not to sell Alpina to just any manufacturer, because BMW and Alpina have worked together and trusted one another for decades. That is why it is the right decision strategically for the Alpina brand to be managed by the BMW Group in the future.”

Alpina will continue to build and sell its cars as usual up until the end of 2025. Currently, Alpina vehicles are assembled on BMW production lines prior to final assembly taking place at Alpina’s workshops in Buchloe, near Munich.

Officially founded in 1965, Alpina gained experience in BMW tuning and motorsports before manufacturing passenger cars based on BMW vehicles from 1978.

