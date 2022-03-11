Yamaha releases 50cc-equivalent Neo’s electric scooter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Yamaha has revealed a new urban electric scooter – the Neo’s.

Equivalent in power to a 50cc scooter, the Neo’s features an electric air-cooled brushless motor that delivers ‘high levels of torque for smooth running’. This motor also means that the Neo’s is quiet when running while minimal fewer parts ensure that servicing costs remain low.

The rear wheel hub incorporates the rear braking system while a single-sided swingarm contains the Motor Control Unit (MCU) that manages power output. The rear wheel rim can also be removed when five bolts are removed, a simple and easy process.

It has a lithium-ion battery weighing in at just 8kg which brings a total range of up 23 miles per charge. Though one battery comes as standard a second can be added as an optional extra, boosting the range to just over 42 miles. With one battery fitted there’s storage space for one helmet, while even with the second battery in place there’s a small amount of space for items.

Users are able to charge the batteries up either when they’re located on the Neo’s, or they can be removed and charged indoors. With a purpose-built charger, a full charge will take around eight hours.

An LCD dashboard display unit indicates when the battery is running low on charge, indicated by a turtle icon on the dashboard. When fitted with two batteries, the system will automatically switch to the second battery should the charge levels drop low.

The Neo’s has also been given ‘generous seat cushioning’ for a more comfortable ride, while plenty of foot space allows the rider to find a comfortable position.