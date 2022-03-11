Yamaha releases 50cc-equivalent Neo’s electric scooter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Yamaha releases 50cc-equivalent Neo’s electric scooter

By Press Association
March 11 2022, 2.27pm
(Yamaha)
(Yamaha)

Yamaha has revealed a new urban electric scooter – the Neo’s.

Equivalent in power to a 50cc scooter, the Neo’s features an electric air-cooled brushless motor that delivers ‘high levels of torque for smooth running’. This motor also means that the Neo’s is quiet when running while minimal fewer parts ensure that servicing costs remain low.

The rear wheel hub incorporates the rear braking system while a single-sided swingarm contains the Motor Control Unit (MCU) that manages power output. The rear wheel rim can also be removed when five bolts are removed, a simple and easy process.

Yamaha Neos
(Yamaha)

It has a lithium-ion battery weighing in at just 8kg which brings a total range of up 23 miles per charge. Though one battery comes as standard a second can be added as an optional extra, boosting the range to just over 42 miles. With one battery fitted there’s storage space for one helmet, while even with the second battery in place there’s a small amount of space for items.

Users are able to charge the batteries up either when they’re located on the Neo’s, or they can be removed and charged indoors. With a purpose-built charger, a full charge will take around eight hours.

An LCD dashboard display unit indicates when the battery is running low on charge, indicated by a turtle icon on the dashboard. When fitted with two batteries, the system will automatically switch to the second battery should the charge levels drop low.

The Neo’s has also been given ‘generous seat cushioning’ for a more comfortable ride, while plenty of foot space allows the rider to find a comfortable position.

