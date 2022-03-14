The BMW iX5 Hydrogen has been undergoing final testing in the Arctic Circle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen has been undergoing final testing in the Arctic Circle

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 10.45am
(BMW)
(BMW)

BMW has been putting the iX5 Hydrogen through its paces, with final testing taking place in the Arctic Circle.

The German firm says the testing has proved that the zero-emission powertrain is a viable option in sub-zero conditions.

A ‘small series’ of the model will be built later this year and BMW says it is also committed to help increase the number of hydrogen fuelling stations.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen
(BMW)

Electric vehicles are less effective in colder climates, as the battery’s range reduces as the temperature drops. However, BMW is keen to point out that the iX5’s ‘drive system continues to offer its full operating range’ even in the freezing conditions.

The SUV has a hydrogen powertrain, which is made up of an electric motor and battery similar to a traditional electric vehicle. However, the difference is that a chemical reaction takes place within a hydrogen fuel cell, fuelled by an on-board hydrogen fuel tank, to make electricity to power the car.

This has benefits over a pure electric vehicle because the hydrogen tank can be filled at about the same rate as a regular petrol or diesel vehicle. The downside is that, in most countries, hydrogen fuelling stations are few and far between.

BMW iX5 Hydrogen
(BMW)

The iX5 Hydrogen has two 700-bar tanks made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic, with the powertrain itself making 369bhp. The only emission is water vapour.

It’s unclear whether BMW plans to build a full range of hydrogen vehicles, but it’s clearly serious about offering this as an alternative to its EVs.

The firm says the benefit of hydrogen is that it could ‘meet the mobility requirements of customers who do not have their own access to electric charging infrastructure, frequently travel long distances or desire a high degree of flexibility’.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier