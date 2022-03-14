Lexus reveals limited edition LC inspired by Japan’s volcanic Hokkaido island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lexus reveals limited edition LC inspired by Japan’s volcanic Hokkaido island

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 1.25pm
The new special-edition Lexus LC is inspired by the volcanic Hokkaido island
The new special-edition Lexus LC is inspired by the volcanic Hokkaido island

Lexus is introducing a new special edition version of its LC coupe and convertible, which has been inspired by Japan’s volcanic Hokkaido island.

The LC Hokkaido Edition is limited to just 40 examples of each body style and all will be sold in Europe this year.

As well as its famous volcanoes, Hokkaido island is also the location for one of Lexus’ proving grounds. It’s where various models, including the iconic LFA supercar, were developed for use on the road.

The black and red colour scheme is inspired by the volcanic island. (Lexus)

The Shibetsu proving ground is also the spot where the LC was fine-tuned.

The Lexus LC Hokkaido Edition is available in Flare Red, Sonic Platinum, F White or Graphite paint and comes with 21-inch alloy wheels, a black grille, LED headlights and ‘afterburner’ tail lights. Those going for the convertible version can specify the roof in red or black fabric.

Inside, the cabin gets a black and red theme that’s said to ‘echo its volcanic backstory’. The driver’s side is mostly red to emphasise its fiery character while the passenger gets a more calming black theme.

The Hokkaido Edition coupe is offered with the choice of both powertrains, a 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine or a 3.5-litre V6 petrol-electric hybrid, while the convertible only gets the V8. The V8 has a power output of 457bhp and 530Nm of torque, while the hybrid makes 354bhp and 347Nm of torque.

As such, in the coupe the V8 will go from 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds while the hybrid takes 4.8 seconds, with a top speed of 168mph and 155mph respectively. In the convertible, the V8’s 0-60mph time is 4.8 seconds with the same 168mph top speed.

It will go on sale in Europe in April 2022.

