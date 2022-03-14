Ford announces plans to build second EV on Volkswagen’s MEB platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ford announces plans to build second EV on Volkswagen’s MEB platform

By Press Association
March 14 2022, 4.39pm
(VW)
(VW)

Ford has revealed that it will build a second model on the Volkswagen Group’s electric vehicle platform.

The two companies had already announced a tie-up that would see Ford build an electric crossover on VW’s MEB platform, which is due in 2023, as well as collaborating on commercial vehicles and autonomous driving technology.

This has now been expanded to include a second Ford MEB model, though the company is remaining tight-lipped on what type of car it will be. Ford expects both to sell around 600,000 units of each, bringing its total MEB volume to about 1.2 million over a six-year period.

Volkswagen ID.3
The Volkswagen ID.3 sits on the MEB platform. (VW)

Thomas Schmall, CEO of Volkswagen Group Components, said: “Profitability and speed are now crucial for finally achieving the breakthrough of e-mobility in Europe. We are tackling both together with Ford. Today’s agreement will further accelerate the electrification of the two companies.”

Volkswagen says that expanding the collaboration with Ford takes it ‘one step closer to becoming a platform supplier for electric vehicles as a further pillar in addition to the core business’.

The MEB platform can be used on a wide variety of vehicle types, from compact cars to SUVs and vans. VW says it can also offer more competitive costing because it is widely used across the Group’s brands and utilises economies of scale.

Stuart Rowley, chair of Ford of Europe, said: “Our strategic alliance with Volkswagen is an important element of Ford’s commitment to offer an all-electric range of vehicles that are uniquely Ford and designed to meet the mobility needs of a modern Europe that is leading the fight against climate change.”

In its current line-up, Ford only sells one electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E. This is an SUV that’s available in regular ‘long range’ trims as well as a performance-focused GT version.

Volkswagen’s MEB platform is used on numerous vehicles across five brands, such as the Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born.

