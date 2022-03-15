Bentley announces record financial results for 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Bentley announces record financial results for 2021

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 10.33am
Bentley set record profits and deliveries in 2021. (Bentley)
Bentley set record profits and deliveries in 2021. (Bentley)

Bentley has announced record financial results for 2021, with the manufacturer also delivering its most cars annually last year.

The British luxury brand, based in Crewe, saw its operating profit rise to £328.4m in 2021 – a 1,843 per cent increase on the £16.9m profit it recorded in a pandemic-struck 2020. The figure is also more than double its previous highest annual profit, which was set in 2014 with £143.4m.

Bentley turned over £2.4bn last year, with its revenue on each car increasing by eight per cent compared with 2020 – the firm put this down to an ‘increased level of personalisation and a model mix dominated by its Speed, Mulliner and Hybrid models’.

The introduction of new hybrid models helped to secure Bentley’s record results. (Bentley)

During 2021, 14,659 Bentleys were delivered – a 31 per cent increase on 2020, which was still a record year for sales for the firm. It said there was a ‘steady increase in customer interest’ in its new models towards the end of 2021, which led to ‘an order bank at record levels at the start of 2022’.

Bentley hasn’t been as badly affected by the global semiconductor shortage as have other manufacturers, with its parent company Volkswagen Group redirecting these parts to Crewe to fit to its more profitable cars.

Adrian Hallmark, chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “These results were achieved against a continued backdrop of economic uncertainty. They represent a major achievement for everybody involved at Bentley Motors as we push forward with our Beyond100 programme to reinvent our entire product range in the build-up to carbon neutrality by 2030.”

Earlier this year, Bentley announced it would look to become an electric-only firm by the end of the decade, with five EVs set to be launched between 2025 and 2030. This comes as part of a £2.5bn ‘sustainable investment’ at its Crewe facility to gear up for this significant change.

By 2024, Bentley aims to offer a hybrid derivative of all its models, while in 2026 it will only be selling hybrid or electric cars. This comes as part of its ‘Beyond100’ strategy, which was first announced in 2020 in the brand’s centenary year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier