Price of filling an average family car tops £90 for first time

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 12.13pm
Petrol prices have continues to rise in recent weeks to record highs. (PA Images)
Filling up an average family car now costs more than £90 for the first time, says the RAC.

According to the motoring organisation’s ‘Fuel Watch’, the price of a litre of petrol reached a new high of 163.71p yesterday (Monday 14), meaning that filling a 55-litre tank of a typical family car – such as a Volkswagen Golf or Audi A3 – will now cost £90.04.

Prices for diesel also reached a new high point yesterday, costing an average of 173.68p per litre, which means that filling a 55-litre family car will sting people to the tune of £95.52.

Prices of petrol and diesel have risen as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, with oil prices soaring when Russia invaded. Since then, fuel has consistently gone up in price by a few pence per litre per day.

However, in recent days the price of oil and the wholesale cost has dropped, with the RAC saying that it’s “vital” that these savings are now passed on to motorists.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers should be encouraged by oil and wholesale prices dropping again yesterday. It’s now vital that the biggest retailers who buy fuel most often start to reflect these reductions at the pumps to give drivers a much-needed break from the pain of constantly rising prices.”

Fuel prices
The RAC is urging the biggest retailers to pass on the reduced wholesale cost of fuel to consumers. (PA Images)

The Petrol Retailers’ Association (PRA), which represents around two-thirds of the UK’s forecourts, wrote to the Chancellor of the Exchequer yesterday urging the government to cut fuel duty to ‘reduce the burden of soaring energy costs and fuel prices on consumers and businesses’.

The PRA said many of its members ‘have done what they can to alleviate the increases’ but that many had been left with ‘negative fuel margins’.

Gordon Balmer, PRA executive director, said: “The PRA urges the government to follow the example of Ireland in cutting fuel duty to reduce the burden of soaring fuel costs. The government is well positioned to implement this measure, as the high cost of fuel has seen VAT revenue increase, which would help mitigate the cost of cutting fuel duty.”

