Full details of Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kia has announced full details of its new Sportage Plug-in Hybrid – the latest version to join this best selling SUV’s range.

Joining mild and regular hybrid versions of the Sportage, this new Plug-in Hybrid is the most efficient and powerful version of this fifth-generation model yet. Pairing a turbocharged 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 66.9kW electric motor and 13.8kWh battery, it produces up to 262bhp and 350Nm of torque – allowing for a 0-60mph time of 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 119mph.

Its large battery allows for a claimed electric driving range of up to 43 miles, with Kia saying it can return a combined 252mpg, though it will need to be charged regularly to see figures like those. Speaking of charging, Kia claims the Sportage Plug-in Hybrid’s battery can be fully replenished in one hour and 45 minutes at up to 7.2kW – making it the South Korean firm’s fastest-charging hybrid model yet.

CO2 emissions of just 25g/km are also set to make it a popular choice with company car drivers, as this Sportage attracts a benefit-in-kind tax rate of just seven per cent in the 2021/22 financial year, rising to eight per cent for the following three years.

The Plug-in Hybrid will be offered in four trim levels – GT-Line, 3, 4 and top-spec GT-Line S. All of these versions come with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and Kia Connect, keyless entry, LED headlights and a range of driver assistance features.

Prices for the Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid start from £38,395 for the GT-Line and rise to £43,795 for the top-spec GT-Line S. It’s now available to order, with first deliveries set to start in April.