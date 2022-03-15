Full details of Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Full details of Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid revealed

By Press Association
March 15 2022, 4.29pm
The new Sportage Plug-in Hybrid offers up to 43 miles of electric drive on a charge. (Kia)
Kia has announced full details of its new Sportage Plug-in Hybrid – the latest version to join this best selling SUV’s range.

Joining mild and regular hybrid versions of the Sportage, this new Plug-in Hybrid is the most efficient and powerful version of this fifth-generation model yet. Pairing a turbocharged 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 66.9kW electric motor and 13.8kWh battery, it produces up to 262bhp and 350Nm of torque – allowing for a 0-60mph time of 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 119mph.

Its large battery allows for a claimed electric driving range of up to 43 miles, with Kia saying it can return a combined 252mpg, though it will need to be charged regularly to see figures like those. Speaking of charging, Kia claims the Sportage Plug-in Hybrid’s battery can be fully replenished in one hour and 45 minutes at up to 7.2kW – making it the South Korean firm’s fastest-charging hybrid model yet.

CO2 emissions of just 25g/km are also set to make it a popular choice with company car drivers, as this Sportage attracts a benefit-in-kind tax rate of just seven per cent in the 2021/22 financial year, rising to eight per cent for the following three years.

The Plug-in Hybrid will be offered in four trim levels – GT-Line, 3, 4 and top-spec GT-Line S. All of these versions come with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and Kia Connect, keyless entry, LED headlights and a range of driver assistance features.

Prices for the Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid start from £38,395 for the GT-Line and rise to £43,795 for the top-spec GT-Line S. It’s now available to order, with first deliveries set to start in April.

