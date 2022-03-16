World Car of the Year finalists revealed – and they’re all electric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

World Car of the Year finalists revealed – and they’re all electric

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 10.51am
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the World Car Awards finalists. (Hyundai)
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the World Car Awards finalists. (Hyundai)

The three finalists for the World Car Awards have been announced, with the trio of models all being electric for the first time.

The three EVs are the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, with the latter two models recently winning top honours in the UK and European Car of the Year awards respectively.

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E is the brand’s first standalone EV, with the model getting a long range of up to 380 miles, along with cool muscle car-inspired styling. Meanwhile both the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are both underpinned by the same platform known as ‘E-GMP’.

These dedicated EV underpinnings allow greater interior space to be freed up, while their 800-volt electrical architecture means their batteries can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes – making them two of the fastest-charging electric cars on the market. Hyundai favours a cool retro design for its Ioniq 5, while Kia’s EV6 is one of the brand’s boldest-looking cars yet.

Voted for by 102 automotive journalists from 33 different countries, the World Car awards are determined by a secret ballot. Last year’s winner was the electric Volkswagen ID.4 SUV, with the Honda e and Toyota Yaris being the runners-up.

The World Car Awards have also announced the ‘top three’ models in each segment, including for the best electric car and best car design – two categories where the Hyundai Ioniq 5 has also been shortlisted.

Kia EV6
The Kia EV6 is another top contender. (Kia)

This year is the 17th World Car Awards, with the overall winner set to be announced at the New York International Auto Show on April 13.

