Home Lifestyle Motoring

BMW announces new details about upcoming refreshed 7 Series

By Press Association
March 16 2022, 11.51am
BMW’s new 7 Series will offer a range of technology advancements. (BMW)
BMW has revealed new details about its upcoming next-generation 7 Series – the brand’s flagship luxury saloon.

Set to be offered with conventional engines alongside a plug-in hybrid and the eagerly awaited i7 electric model, the new car will be shown in full on April 20, BMW said today.

The German firm also revealed more details about the new 7 Series’ design and technology at the BMW Group’s annual conference.

It was shown in heavy camouflage previously, but we now get a look at the model’s new front-end design, which looks to be inspired by the brand’s recent Concept XM.

Set to feature an exceptionally wide version of the brand’s well-known kidney grille, it will also be accompanied by ultra-slim twin headlights at each side.

BMW added that the electric i7’s design will be ‘completely reinterpreted’ to make it stand out from the regular car, as it’s set to get illuminated kidney grilles and use ‘exclusive crystal glass’.

No powertrain details have been announced, but the new 7 Series is expected to receive a range of new engines, while the i7 is set to use similar powertrains to the electric iX, with the brand targeting a range of up to 380 miles in top versions.

Inside, the new 7 Series will come with BMW’s latest iDrive operating system and use the brand’s new ‘Curved Display’, with additional haptic feedback elements.

The rear of the 7 Series will feature a 32-inch HD screen, offering a ‘private cinema lounge’ experience. (BMW)

BMW says the back of the i7’s cabin will ‘set new entertainment standards’, with a 31-inch screen moving out of the roof lining to ‘transform the rear into an exclusive, private cinema lounge’.

Frank Weber, BMW board member for development, said: “The new BMW 7 Series is absolutely trailblazing in every respect. Like no other model, the 7 Series stands for our innovative strength.

“The all-electric BMW i7 is also the most powerful BMW 7 Series. It combines the best driving experience with the ultimate digital experience. This makes it the ideal vehicle for forward-thinking, responsible decision-makers and avant-garde pioneers.”

Further details of the new 7 Series will likely be announced in the run-up to its reveal on April 20.

