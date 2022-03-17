Lotus confirms pricing for AMG-powered Emira First Edition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Lotus confirms pricing for AMG-powered Emira First Edition

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 11.01am
(Lotus)
(Lotus)

Lotus has revealed that the four-cylinder Emira First Edition costs from £71,995 and is available to order now.

We’ve already seen details of the V6-powered version – which costs from £75,995 – but now the British firm has given more information about the lower-powered four-cylinder model.

Lotus is using a bespoke version of the M139 engine from Mercedes-Benz’s performance division AMG, which has a 360bhp output.

It has been specifically engineered with new hardware and software for the Emira’s mid-engined layout, and is said to be the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine.

Lotus Emira
(Lotus)

The inline-four uses a twin-scroll turbocharger that has been optimised for faster spooling and minimum lag, while the exhaust system is an Emira-specific design by Lotus.

An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is fitted as standard, which is a first for Lotus.

Gavan Kershaw, director of vehicle attributes at Lotus, said: “It’s a bespoke rear-wheel drive variant of the transmission developed by Lotus in collaboration with AMG.

“On top of that, the gearshift strategy has been defined by the Hethel team as part of the car’s performance attributes.

“It is unique to the Emira and optimised for the best blend of outstanding driving engagement and performance, fuel consumption and emissions.”

Lotus says it will provide exact details of the entry-level model’s specification later this year, but has confirmed that the Emira First Edition will ride on 20-inch alloy wheels, gets two-piece brake discs and has a choice of six paint colours.

Other details include LED lights all round, a titanium exhaust finisher and a black pack that sees certain exterior parts finished in black.

Inside there are seven colour choices, heated seats, a digital instrument display and a 10.3-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Lotus Emira
(Lotus)

Three option packs are fitted as standard on the First Edition on top of the black pack, bringing various equipment that includes a choice of suspension, sporty tyres and extra driving aids.

The Lotus Emira First Edition is live on the firm’s configurator now, with UK customers able to reserve a car from April 8 with deliveries starting towards the end of the year.

The regular four-cylinder model starts at £59,995 with the full specification revealed later this year ahead of spring 2023 deliveries, while the V6 starts at £64,995 and will be launched at the start of next year.

