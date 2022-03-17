Lotus confirms pricing for AMG-powered Emira First Edition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lotus has revealed that the four-cylinder Emira First Edition costs from £71,995 and is available to order now.

We’ve already seen details of the V6-powered version – which costs from £75,995 – but now the British firm has given more information about the lower-powered four-cylinder model.

Lotus is using a bespoke version of the M139 engine from Mercedes-Benz’s performance division AMG, which has a 360bhp output.

It has been specifically engineered with new hardware and software for the Emira’s mid-engined layout, and is said to be the world’s most powerful four-cylinder engine.

(Lotus)

The inline-four uses a twin-scroll turbocharger that has been optimised for faster spooling and minimum lag, while the exhaust system is an Emira-specific design by Lotus.

An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is fitted as standard, which is a first for Lotus.

Gavan Kershaw, director of vehicle attributes at Lotus, said: “It’s a bespoke rear-wheel drive variant of the transmission developed by Lotus in collaboration with AMG.

“On top of that, the gearshift strategy has been defined by the Hethel team as part of the car’s performance attributes.

“It is unique to the Emira and optimised for the best blend of outstanding driving engagement and performance, fuel consumption and emissions.”

Lotus says it will provide exact details of the entry-level model’s specification later this year, but has confirmed that the Emira First Edition will ride on 20-inch alloy wheels, gets two-piece brake discs and has a choice of six paint colours.

Other details include LED lights all round, a titanium exhaust finisher and a black pack that sees certain exterior parts finished in black.

Inside there are seven colour choices, heated seats, a digital instrument display and a 10.3-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

(Lotus)

Three option packs are fitted as standard on the First Edition on top of the black pack, bringing various equipment that includes a choice of suspension, sporty tyres and extra driving aids.

The Lotus Emira First Edition is live on the firm’s configurator now, with UK customers able to reserve a car from April 8 with deliveries starting towards the end of the year.

The regular four-cylinder model starts at £59,995 with the full specification revealed later this year ahead of spring 2023 deliveries, while the V6 starts at £64,995 and will be launched at the start of next year.