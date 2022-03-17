Noise regulations have killed off the Nissan GT-R in Europe after 13 years on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Noise regulations have killed off the Nissan GT-R in Europe after 13 years on sale

By Press Association
March 17 2022, 2.25pm
(Nissan)
(Nissan)

The Nissan GT-R will be taken off sale in Europe later this year because of strict new noise regulations.

The Japanese supercar has been on sale for 13 years, receiving fairly regular updates and seeing countless special editions introduced.

An official statement from Nissan said: “13 years after its European introduction as the icon of accessible automotive high performance, we can confirm that European GT-R production will end in March 2022 due to the new EU and UK drive by noise regulations starting 1st of July 2021 (No. 540.2014).”

Nissan GT-R
(Nissan)

The regulations are designed to make car noise less stressful for those outside the vehicle, as well as making it more pleasant for people living near roads. In 2026 the rules will be tightened even further.

Although an official off-sale date has not been confirmed, the final UK cars will be delivered in the summer, with European market production scheduled to finish before the end of the month. The GT-R is no longer listed on the manufacturer’s UK website, either.

When it was launched, the GT-R was considered a giant killer, boasting 480bhp from a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged engine. It represented great value for money – starting at less than £55,000, it had abilities that could embarrass much more exotic and expensive machinery.

Over the years its price shot up, but so did its performance. The latest top-spec model was the GT-R Nismo, which made 592bhp and cost £180,000.

It’s unclear whether Nissan plans a replacement for the GT-R, but there is a possibility that it could be replaced by a petrol-electric hybrid or all-electric version. Nissan is heavily committed to the all-electric motorsport series Formula E and will be keen to see a clearer path for developments to make their way to road cars.

