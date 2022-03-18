Maserati will offer an electric version of each of its cars by 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Maserati will offer an electric version of each of its cars by 2025

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 10.07am
(Maserati)
(Maserati)

Maserati has announced that it will be ‘the first luxury brand’ to offer an electric version of each of its cars by 2025.

The Italian car maker has also confirmed that it will only sell electric vehicles from 2030.

The bold move means that all existing models, including the MC20 supercar, Quattroporte saloon and Levante SUV will all be available with an electric powertrain in the next three years.

On top of this, the highly anticipated Grecale SUV – which launches with combustion engines this month – will have an electric version next year.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore
(Maserati)

Each of the electric models will wear Folgore badging, which means ‘lightning’ in Italian.

Heading up this move to electric power is a new GranTurismo model, which will be the first Maserati ever to be powered solely by electric motors when it goes on sale next year.

The firm says it uses technology developed from the electric motorsport series Formula E, while also retaining the brand’s DNA. It will have a combination of ‘superb performance, comfort and elegance’.

It is reported that the new GT will offer more than 1,200bhp from three electric motor with a 0-60mph time of less than three seconds and a top speed of 186mph.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore
(Maserati)

Teaser images have shown that the car will continue the traditional Maserati design theme, with a long bonnet and a sleek body style.

Maserati is part of the Stellantis group, which was formed as part of a merger between PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Some of these Folgore models will be built on their parent company’s electric vehicle platforms, while others will adapt their existing bases.

The Ghibli saloon is not part of Maserati’s future electrification plans, with the luxury saloon disappearing from the line-up once this generation has been completed.

