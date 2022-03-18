Maserati will offer an electric version of each of its cars by 2025

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Maserati has announced that it will be ‘the first luxury brand’ to offer an electric version of each of its cars by 2025.

The Italian car maker has also confirmed that it will only sell electric vehicles from 2030.

The bold move means that all existing models, including the MC20 supercar, Quattroporte saloon and Levante SUV will all be available with an electric powertrain in the next three years.

On top of this, the highly anticipated Grecale SUV – which launches with combustion engines this month – will have an electric version next year.

(Maserati)

Each of the electric models will wear Folgore badging, which means ‘lightning’ in Italian.

Heading up this move to electric power is a new GranTurismo model, which will be the first Maserati ever to be powered solely by electric motors when it goes on sale next year.

The firm says it uses technology developed from the electric motorsport series Formula E, while also retaining the brand’s DNA. It will have a combination of ‘superb performance, comfort and elegance’.

It is reported that the new GT will offer more than 1,200bhp from three electric motor with a 0-60mph time of less than three seconds and a top speed of 186mph.

(Maserati)

Teaser images have shown that the car will continue the traditional Maserati design theme, with a long bonnet and a sleek body style.

Maserati is part of the Stellantis group, which was formed as part of a merger between PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Some of these Folgore models will be built on their parent company’s electric vehicle platforms, while others will adapt their existing bases.

The Ghibli saloon is not part of Maserati’s future electrification plans, with the luxury saloon disappearing from the line-up once this generation has been completed.