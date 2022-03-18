RAC ‘sets the record straight’ over claims that EV gains ‘may be less than some hope’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
RAC ‘sets the record straight’ over claims that EV gains ‘may be less than some hope’

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 11.43am
The RAC has commissioned a leading battery expert to ‘set the record straight’ after the environment secretary George Eustice told MPs that electric vehicles might not be as green as people think.

Although EVs do not have any harmful tailpipe emissions, Eustice was referring to fine particulate matter known as PM2.5. This has been identified as contributing to tens of thousands of deaths each year, and is related to brake and tyre wear.

With EVs typically being heavier than their combustion-engined equivalents, there are concerns that PM2.5 emissions could be higher.

Eustice told the Commons’ environment, food and rural affairs committee: “The unknown thing at the moment is how far switching from diesel and petrol to electric vehicles will get us. There is scepticism.

Audi Q4 50 e-tron charging
“Some say that just wear and tear on the roads and the fact that these vehicles are heavier means that the gains may be less than some people hope, but it is slightly unknown at the moment.”

However, motoring organisation the RAC has commissioned Dr Euan McTurk, a leading battery electrochemist, to debunk this theory, with data showing that brakes wear far more slowly in EVs, while tyre wear is similar for non-driven wheels and only slightly worse on driven wheels.

Brakes wear much more slowly than in combustion cars because EVs have regenerative braking. When the car slows, the electric motor is reversed, converting kinetic energy into electricity to top up the battery, which helps reduce the car’s speed.

As such, the brakes are not used as often, and typically at lower speeds, further reducing wear. McTurk points to a taxi rental firm that said its Nissan Leaf brakes have a pad life of up to 100,000 miles, four times that of their diesel taxis.

Meanwhile, mechanics at EV specialist Cleevely EV say they regularly see brakes that have lasted over 100,000 miles and find that it’s more common that they replace brakes that have seized through lack of use, rather than wear.

When it comes to tyres, McTurk disputes an Emissions Analytics study in 2020 that said tyre pollution was 1,000 times higher in EVs, stating that based on those figures it would take just 4,000 miles for a tyre to completely wear through to the alloys. It would wear out its tread in less than 1,400 miles.

Speaking to EV users such as Cleevely EV, Dundee Taxi Rentals and British Gas, experience appears to show that the driven wheels wear slightly quicker, while non-driven wheels wear at the same rate as combustion cars.

RAC EV spokesperson Simon Williams said: “George Eustice’s remarks about EVs not being as green as some may think were very unhelpful and could put some drivers off making the switch to zero-emission driving.

“We hope these positive real-world experiences will help to clear up some of the confusion.”

