Bentley reveals space-themed Bentayga Speed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Bentley reveals space-themed Bentayga Speed

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 1.15pm
(Bentley)
(Bentley)

Bentley has revealed a new space-themed Bentayga Speed, commissioned by its dealership in Orlando, Florida, home of the Kennedy Space Center.

Built by Bentley Mulliner, the British firm’s bespoke commissioning service, the SUV has a dark grey exterior with subtle green undertones. This is complemented by all chrome pieces being replaced with black parts, while orange accents ‘take inspiration from comet dust trails racing across the night sky’.

When opening the door, passengers are greeted by illuminated treadplates that depict planets orbiting the solar system. There are also orange bezels contrasting with darker fascias on the dashboard.

Bentley Mulliner Bentayga Speed Space Edition
(Bentley)

The cabin is trimmed in dark upholstery to mimic the night sky, with unique black satin speaker grilles for the fantastic Naim for Bentley sound system.

The Bentley seat emblems are also orange and are said to be inspired by solar eruptions.

Joseph Wierda, Bentley Orlando general manager, said: “The Space Coast in central Florida has long been established as the world’s gateway to explore the universe above, so space travel and exploration were the perfect themes to inspire this unique car.

“Just as space is limitless, the opportunities for customisation with the Mulliner design team were only limited by our collective imagination.”

Bentley Mulliner Bentayga Speed Space Edition
(Bentley)

Using the Bentayga Speed as its base, the Space Edition has a 6.0-litre W12 twin-turbocharged petrol engine that makes 626bhp and 900Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 190mph and a 0-60mph time of 3.7 seconds.

There are four drives modes, with comfort and sport at the two extremes. In sport mode the engine, transmission and air suspension are tuned to deliver a more ‘dynamic and engaging drive’.

Reigning in all this performance are optional carbon ceramic brakes, which can withstand temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Celsius and provide a weight saving of over 20kg compared with standard brakes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier