Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volkswagen Multivan range expands with new diesel model

By Press Association
March 18 2022, 4.21pm
(VW)
(VW)

Volkswagen has expanded the range of its Multivan with a new diesel engine, providing greater efficiency for drivers doing lots of miles.

The German manufacturer’s Multivan went on sale earlier in 2022, with this new MPV based on a Volkswagen car platform, rather than the usual van setup that’s frequently adopted for a vehicle like this.

Thanks to these underpinnings, it means the Multivan is available with a range of technology and driver assistance equipment, while it also launched as a plug-in hybrid.

Volkswagen Multivan
(VW)

Volkswagen is now growing the Multivan’s range with its tried-and-tested 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. Putting out 148bhp and 360Nm of torque, this unit is widely used in the VW range – including in models like the Golf and Tiguan.

Here, power is sent to the front wheels, with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission coming as standard. Volkswagen claims it will return 43mpg, with CO2 emissions of 173g/km – far more attractive figures than the 1.5- and 2.0-ltre TSI petrol engines also offered.

This Multivan’s 58-litre fuel tank also enables a claimed range of more than 600 miles, and also comes with various features to help reduce pollutants being put into the atmosphere. With a maximum towing capacity of 2,000kg, it’s the most out of all the Multivan range.

Prices for the diesel Multivan start from £44,410, including features like a 10-inch touchscreen, reversing camera and adaptive cruise control. Style trim then brings elements like electric sliding doors, heated seats and an upgraded digital instrument cluster, with this model starting from £54,950. A long-wheelbase version is also offered, adding another £1,500 to the price.

The diesel Volkswagen Multivan is available to order now.

