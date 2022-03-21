Tesla driver destroys Model S after massive jump on Los Angeles residential street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tesla driver destroys Model S after massive jump on Los Angeles residential street

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 12.15pm Updated: March 21 2022, 4.05pm

An incredible video has emerged showing the moment a Tesla Model S was launched into the air on a residential street in Los Angeles.

Incredibly, nobody was hurt in the incident, including a stray cat that the driver had allegedly carried in the car.

The footage was captured by YouTube personality Alex Choi, who had been hosting a meetup of Tesla owners nearby.

Choi says that the unknown Model S driver had offered to show him the street where another YouTuber, David Dobrik, had filmed a Model X jump.

The location is a junction that sits at the top of a steep drop on either side. When the crew arrived, the Model S driver is said to have immediately turned down to the bottom of the hill.

Choi said he was not expecting the driver to actually do the jump, or maybe just ‘do a little hop’, adding that he ‘didn’t even do a test run’.

The unknown driver accelerated up the hill towards the junction at speed, with comments made in the aftermath indicating he was going faster than 57mph.

In the video, the Tesla is seen jumping to an incredible height, before landing nose first. The angle it hits the ground is so severe that the floor of the vehicle is clearly visible.

The rear then slams to the ground, likely causing extensive damage to the suspension and wheels. The car hit some wheelie bins at the side of the street before hitting a parked Subaru Forester.

Footage from the scene shows a trail of destruction, with almost every body panel of the Tesla heavily damaged.

It’s unclear whether the police were called to the scene, but when Choi returned 30 minutes later the Tesla appeared to have been removed. The YouTuber also indicates that the occupants of the car fled the scene.

