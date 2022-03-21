The new Skoda Fabia has been given a makeover for the police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The new Skoda Fabia has been given a makeover for the police

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 1.35pm
(Skoda)
(Skoda)

Skoda has revealed the latest Fabia hatchback in police trim, continuing a tradition for the model that stretches back over two decades.

The Fabia has been in regular use by police forces across the UK since the first generation was introduced.

The latest model was launched this month and has already been modified with 360-degree lighting and full integration of the emergency services’ communication platform into the existing infotainment system.

This means that systems such as the lighting and siren can all be controlled through one central platform.

It comes with a choice of four petrol engines, with outputs of 79bhp to 148bhp. The Monte Carlo model can go from 0-60mph in eight seconds with a top speed of 139mph with the 1.5-litre, 150bhp unit.

Skoda Fabia
The interior of a Fabia before police modifications. (Skoda)

The new Fabia has a range of updated technologies, including the 10.25-inch virtual cockpit display and a 9.2-inch infotainment touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard.

When it comes to cargo capacity, the Fabia’s boot has increased to 380 litres over its predecessor, making it the largest in its segment, while putting the seats down increases this to 1,190 litres, allowing officers to load everything they need before arriving on scene.

On top of its specification, the new Fabia has received five stars in the Euro NCAP safety tests. There’s some impressive standard equipment, too, including LED headlights, front assist and lane assist.

Safety equipment includes up to nine airbags and a wide range of driver assistance upgrades.

The Skoda Fabia police car has been modified through the firm’s ‘one stop shop’ service, which allows for bespoke customisation depending on the needs of emergency service fleets.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier