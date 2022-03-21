Volkswagen ID models get new technology and faster charging via over-the-air updates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Volkswagen ID models get new technology and faster charging via over-the-air updates

By Press Association
March 21 2022, 5.09pm
(Volkswagen)
(Volkswagen)

Owners of Volkswagen’s electric ID cars will soon find their vehicles have new software and faster charging without having to visit a dealership.

The ID models are able to receive data through wireless connections, with these ‘over-the-air updates’ allowing car manufacturers to push updates while owners are parked up at home.

This latest update is pretty comprehensive, bringing in a third generation of software at no extra cost to the customer.

Software generation 3.0 for the ID. family
(Volkswagen)

Perhaps the most interesting improvement is related to charging. Owners of models with the 77kWh battery will be able to charge their car at speeds of up to 135kW, an increase from 125kW. This is also without updating any physical components.

Meanwhile, improvements to the battery’s thermal management could help to increase range, particularly in colder weather. In addition, those drivers that want to prolong the life of the battery car limit its charge to a maximum of 80 per cent.

Elsewhere, there’s a new ‘travel assist with swarm data’ system that can keep the car in its lane as well as adapt its speed with traffic.

Park Assist Plus is a new autonomous parking system that can ‘remember’ up to five different manoeuvres, which is useful for entering a home garage or designated parking spot at work/home, for example.

Software generation 3.0 for the ID. family
(Volkswagen)

Another part of this parking function is the ability for the car to search for a space, then park in it autonomously, with both parallel and bay parking supported. To activate it, the driver must stop at the vacant space, press the brake, then press start on the screen. It can also assist with manoeuvres that have already begun.

There are new displays, too, such as an augmented reality head-up display, new information in some of the cockpit menus, and updates to the navigation.

The updates will be included in all new ID models being delivered to customers, while Volkswagen says existing owners ‘will receive a software update in the near future’.

