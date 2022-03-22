Maserati adds to SUV range with new Grecale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Maserati has launched the Grecale, the second SUV to arrive from the Italian firm.

Following on from the larger Levante, the Grecale was due to be launched back in November 2021 but was delayed due to issues with the supply of semiconductors.

Now, however, the new car has been revealed in full, showcasing a striking exterior design as well as a high-tech interior. Due to arrive ‘in the second half of 2022’, the Grecale will be available in one of three specifications – GT, Modena and Trofeo.

The Trofeo gets a variety of performance-based styling upgrades

Both the GT and Modena utilise a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, producing 296bhp in the former and 325bhp in the latter. Maserati claims a 0-60mph time of 5.4 and 5.1 seconds respectively, alongside respective combined economy figures of 32.5 and 32.1mpg.

Both cars benefit from a high level of standard equipment, with GT cars incorporating a leather steering wheel and aluminium shift paddles alongside 19-inch alloy wheels. Modena models, meanwhile, feature 20-inch alloy wheels and a range of darkened exterior elements for a more undercover look.

The range-topping Trofeo, meanwhile, benefits from a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 523bhp and 620Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 177mph.

Inside there’s a dual-screen layout

Maserati claims consumption figures of 25.2mpg and CO2 emissions of 254g/km. The Trofeo also features 21-inch wheels as standard, alongside a sports exhaust and contrast interior stitching.

All cars use a four-wheel-drive system combined with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard. In addition, the cabin features a 12.3-inch infotainment display with an additional 8.8-inch screen underneath with extra controls. The system features a variety of connectivity features and can allow two users to connect to the Bluetooth system at once, giving passengers the ability to control functions such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The electric Folgore will join the Grecale range soon

Maserati will also be adding to the line-up with an electric version. Called Folgore, it’ll be equipped with a 105kWh battery and deliver ‘as much as 800Nm of torque’, according to Maserati. The firm has yet to reveal any further details regarding range or performance.

Maserati is expected to release further pricing information closer to the Grecale’s release date later this year.