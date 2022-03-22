Maserati adds to SUV range with new Grecale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Maserati adds to SUV range with new Grecale

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 1.04pm
Maserati has released its new Grecale
Maserati has released its new Grecale

Maserati has launched the Grecale, the second SUV to arrive from the Italian firm.

Following on from the larger Levante, the Grecale was due to be launched back in November 2021 but was delayed due to issues with the supply of semiconductors.

Now, however, the new car has been revealed in full, showcasing a striking exterior design as well as a high-tech interior. Due to arrive ‘in the second half of 2022’, the Grecale will be available in one of three specifications – GT, Modena and Trofeo.

Maserati Grecale
The Trofeo gets a variety of performance-based styling upgrades

Both the GT and Modena utilise a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, producing 296bhp in the former and 325bhp in the latter. Maserati claims a 0-60mph time of 5.4 and 5.1 seconds respectively, alongside respective combined economy figures of 32.5 and 32.1mpg.

Both cars benefit from a high level of standard equipment, with GT cars incorporating a leather steering wheel and aluminium shift paddles alongside 19-inch alloy wheels. Modena models, meanwhile, feature 20-inch alloy wheels and a range of darkened exterior elements for a more undercover look.

The range-topping Trofeo, meanwhile, benefits from a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 523bhp and 620Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 177mph.

Maserati Grecale
Inside there's a dual-screen layout

Maserati claims consumption figures of 25.2mpg and CO2 emissions of 254g/km. The Trofeo also features 21-inch wheels as standard, alongside a sports exhaust and contrast interior stitching.

All cars use a four-wheel-drive system combined with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard. In addition, the cabin features a 12.3-inch infotainment display with an additional 8.8-inch screen underneath with extra controls. The system features a variety of connectivity features and can allow two users to connect to the Bluetooth system at once, giving passengers the ability to control functions such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Maserati Grecale
The electric Folgore will join the Grecale range soon

Maserati will also be adding to the line-up with an electric version. Called Folgore, it’ll be equipped with a 105kWh battery and deliver ‘as much as 800Nm of torque’, according to Maserati. The firm has yet to reveal any further details regarding range or performance.

Maserati is expected to release further pricing information closer to the Grecale’s release date later this year.

