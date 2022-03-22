Mercedes-AMG teams up with Palace Skateboards to create four unique Art Cars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mercedes-AMG has revealed four Art Cars that have been designed in collaboration with Palace Skateboards.

The German performance car manufacturer last teamed up with the British skateboard and streetwear brand for last year’s Nurburgring 24-hour race and has rekindled the relationship to showcase four new designs.

(Mercedes-AMG)

With this collaboration focused on road cars, each of the designs is inspired by a different city, with London, Los Angeles, New York and Tokyo being chosen because they are the locations of Palace’s flagship stores.

The first Art Car is a Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, with this model being called Tiger London. It has a large tiger’s head on the bonnet and AMG logos on the sides, with multicoloured paintwork that is said to pay homage to the UK’s custom car scene in the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

An AMG SL 63 has been used for the Sunset LA model, which has paintwork that shimmers between yellow and red, inspired by the Californian summer.

An AMG GT 63 was used for the Neon Fade New York car, which transitions from black to neon yellow, representing ‘the two sides of the megacity on the Hudson River’, with the rough pavement and bright lights of neighbouring districts.

Finally, the AMG G 63 Space Horse Tokyo model depicts a horse galloping through space, paying tribute to the fantasy culture that is so popular in Japan.

(Mercedes-AMG)

Each of the cars has a seven-layer fade paint with a colour-changing effect, with AMG and Palace logos throughout. Each have Palace-inspired interiors, too, with special colours and individually designed parts such as the floor mats and headrests.

Mercedes-AMG and Palace Skateboards have launched a ‘humorous’ advertising campaign designed to elevate the small German town of Affalterbach, where AMG has its headquarters, to a level equivalent to the four megacities that inspired the cars.