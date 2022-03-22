Mercedes-AMG teams up with Palace Skateboards to create four unique Art Cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mercedes-AMG teams up with Palace Skateboards to create four unique Art Cars

By Press Association
March 22 2022, 3.07pm
(Mercedes-AMG)
(Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG has revealed four Art Cars that have been designed in collaboration with Palace Skateboards.

The German performance car manufacturer last teamed up with the British skateboard and streetwear brand for last year’s Nurburgring 24-hour race and has rekindled the relationship to showcase four new designs.

Mercedes-AMG x Palace Skateboards
(Mercedes-AMG)

With this collaboration focused on road cars, each of the designs is inspired by a different city, with London, Los Angeles, New York and Tokyo being chosen because they are the locations of Palace’s flagship stores.

The first Art Car is a Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, with this model being called Tiger London. It has a large tiger’s head on the bonnet and AMG logos on the sides, with multicoloured paintwork that is said to pay homage to the UK’s custom car scene in the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

An AMG SL 63 has been used for the Sunset LA model, which has paintwork that shimmers between yellow and red, inspired by the Californian summer.

An AMG GT 63 was used for the Neon Fade New York car, which transitions from black to neon yellow, representing ‘the two sides of the megacity on the Hudson River’, with the rough pavement and bright lights of neighbouring districts.

Finally, the AMG G 63 Space Horse Tokyo model depicts a horse galloping through space, paying tribute to the fantasy culture that is so popular in Japan.

Mercedes-AMG x Palace Skateboards
(Mercedes-AMG)

Each of the cars has a seven-layer fade paint with a colour-changing effect, with AMG and Palace logos throughout. Each have Palace-inspired interiors, too, with special colours and individually designed parts such as the floor mats and headrests.

Mercedes-AMG and Palace Skateboards have launched a ‘humorous’ advertising campaign designed to elevate the small German town of Affalterbach, where AMG has its headquarters, to a level equivalent to the four megacities that inspired the cars.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier