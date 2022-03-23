Prototype Drive: Is the new Nissan Qashqai e-Power a good alternative to a regular hybrid?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What is it?

The Nissan Qashqai is a major player in the UK automotive scene. Crossovers might be a common sight on the road today, but when the Qashqai was introduced it was one of the models that really pushed the whole segment to the fore.

Now, it hopes to continue its history of innovation with a new hybrid that’s just a little bit different from the norm, promising the enjoyable driving feel of an electric vehicle but without the need to constantly recharge.

We got behind the wheel of a development vehicle at the Jarama circuit in Spain. With a city course mapped out with cones, it gave us a decent experience of the powertrain’s characteristics.

What’s new?

We’re focusing on that e-Power system here, which is to all intents and purposes a petrol-electric hybrid. However, unlike a conventional hybrid, in this instance the wheels are only ever driven by the electric motor. Sometimes that’s zero-emission driving, powered by the battery, but sometimes the petrol engine kicks in and powers the motor.

Nissan says this has a few advantages. The first is that driving on the electric motor is more enjoyable, thanks to the smooth power delivery and punchy acceleration. But with the firm’s research suggesting European crossover drivers spend 70 per cent of their time driving in the towns and cities, the powertrain is better-suited to their needs and delivers excellent fuel economy.

What’s under the bonnet?

This isn’t the first time Nissan has deployed this technology, with e-Power already used in Japan. However, for European driving styles it was clear a bigger engine, battery and electric motor would be needed.

As such, the Qashqai e-Power gets a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 154bhp. This generates electricity that can be transmitted to the battery pack, electric motor, or both, via an inverter. The electric motor has an output of 188bhp and provides a more instantaneous response than a traditional hybrid might.

What’s it like to drive?

First impressions are good. At low speeds the Qashqai drives like an electric vehicle, with its silent battery-powered operation and motors responsive under acceleration. Even when the petrol engine takes over it retains the smoothness, which makes it pleasant to drive in urban scenarios.

It’s not quite so impressive at higher speeds or when you’re accelerating, for example getting up to motorway speeds on a slip road. Power delivery remains smooth, but the petrol engine gets pretty loud and intrusive. It’s clear this powertrain is tuned with urban driving as its priority, as it’s tough to accelerate without tempting the engine into play.

How does it look?

The Qashqai has evolved over the years, going from a fairly uninspiring and practicality-focused look to gain a much sleeker design. The latest model is undoubtedly the best-looking yet, though still retains that upright SUV shape.

The front end has seen the most improvement, with a large, plunging front grille, slim, modern headlights and some sharp angles in the lower bumper. The rear is a little less inspiring but still has a smart look, with the lights again getting a narrower appearance.

What’s it like inside?

The cabin has a good mix of the old and the new. The infotainment system is far from the best in the business, with outdated graphics and not particularly intuitive menus, but it has all the functionality you could need.

There are also buttons and dials below this screen that make it easy to change regular settings such as the climate controls. A nice touch when many manufacturers bury these frustratingly deep in menus.

While it’s far from best in class when it comes to technology, it does win back a few points in other areas, with some decent materials and an excellent driving position.

Verdict

The new Nissan Qashqai feels like a quality contender in the crossover market, with its good looks inside and out.

The e-Power option specifically is an intriguing choice. There are many things going for it for those who spend a lot of time in urban areas, with its smooth power delivery and quiet operation combined with low running costs making it mighty appealing.

However, it can be quite noisy at higher speeds, which negates some of the benefits over a regular hybrid setup. At the end of the day urban drivers will love it and should notice excellent economy, but it’s tough to argue there are huge benefits over a traditional hybrid after just one drive…