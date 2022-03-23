Caterham reports record sales for 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Caterham reports record sales for 2021

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 11.23am
The 170S takes the title as the lightest Caterham Seven

Caterham has announced record sales for 2021, posting a 41 per cent increase on pre-pandemic figures in 2019.

In total, the British manufacturer sold 670 cars in 2021, beating the 442 orders placed in 2019 and beating the firm’s previous record-breaking sales of 667.

Though 2017’s figures were boosted by the introduction of the limited-edition Seven SuperSprint, 2021’s sales were made largely through the sale of series-production models.

Graham Macdonald, Caterham’s Chief Executive Officer, said of the record-breaking year: “While 2021 saw plenty of challenges across the automotive sector, I’m delighted to announce such positive sales figures for Caterham.

“The experiences of the last two years have led many people to re-evaluate what they want out of life, meaning Caterham’s philosophy of driver-focused fun and thrillingly pure performance resonates even more clearly than before.”

The new Seven 170 played a key role in this growth, while the Seven 420 – which has been in production since 2015 – was the firm’s best-selling model in both UK and US markets.

Caterham Super Seven 1600
(Caterham)

Though the UK accounted for the largest single allocation of orders with 37.6 per cent, sales also grew worldwide. The opening of a new dealer in Portugal saw 22 cars sold in the country – more than in the previous decade combined – while sales in Italy trebled year-on-year.

Forty-nine cars were sold in America during the year too, more than doubling the 21 models sold in 2019.

Macdonald added: “This is a trend that looks set to continue into 2022 and beyond and, along with the planned expansion of our production capacity, gives Caterham an excellent opportunity to continuing building a strong foundation for the future.”

