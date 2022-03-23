Honda’s latest Civic arrives with hybrid engine and bold new look

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Honda has unveiled its latest generation of Civic, continuing a line-up of cars that stretches back 50 years.

Aiming to continue the popularity enjoyed by the previous-generation car, the latest model – badged Civic e:HEV – arrives with an efficient new hybrid engine and a more technology-focused cabin.

Its new powertrain is a 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle engine, which is linked to two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. In total, it produces 181bhp and 315Nm of torque, with the duo of electric motors working together to provide primary drive to the wheels. It means that the setup can offer the kind of instant torque usually associated with fully electric vehicles.

The Civic has a longer wheelbase than its predecessor

Honda has yet to confirm efficiency figures but has said that it is targeting CO2 emissions of 110g/km and around 50mpg. The fitment of a new hybrid powertrain does see boot space fall, with Honda saying that the new load area is just over 400 litres, down from the 478 litres you’d get in the older car.

However, the new eleventh-generation car benefits from a radically overhauled interior, with a new nine-inch infotainment screen occupying a key location on the dash. It has also been moved upwards to make it easier to use, while both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems are included as standard. A new metal honeycomb-pattern air vent now runs the full width of the dashboard, while high-spec cars also benefit from a 10.2-inch HD screen in the drivers’ display.

The new cabin features a repositioned central screen

The exterior design of the Civic has been completely updated too, with the bonnet now sitting 25mm lower over the previous generation. There’s more glass, too, which allows more light to enter the cabin while the wing mirrors have been repositioned onto the body in order to help with visibility. A lower body line also helps to give a better view out for those sitting in the rear of the car, while a wheelbase lengthened by 35mm gives more legroom for rear-seat passengers.

The rear of the new Civic boasts a radically new design

The new Civic will also feature Honda’s latest Sensing range of advanced safety features. This includes a new 100-degree front wide-view camera which works to identify pedestrians, lines in the road and other vehicles such as motorcycles and cyclists. Features such as Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Low Speed Braking Control are also included to help ensure that the Civic keeps its passengers as safe as possible.

The new Civic is due to arrive in the UK this autumn, with prices and further specifications announced closer to that time.