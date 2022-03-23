Cupra set to introduce hybrid SUV in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Cupra set to introduce hybrid SUV in 2024

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 4.19pm
The new SUV will arrive in 2023
The new SUV will arrive in 2023

Cupra has revealed that it will launch a new hybrid SUV in 2024.

The as-yet-unnamed vehicle will enter into the compact SUV segment, rivalling the likes of BMW’s X2. Key to the new car’s offering is its range of hybrid powertrains – both mild and plug-in – with the latter able to drive for up to 62 miles on electric-only power.

It’ll be built at Volkswagen Group’s Gyor factory in Hungary and will be produced alongside the Audi Q3 Sportback, as well as other models like the Audi TT and A4.

It shows an expansion of the current range of cars offered by Cupra, which currently includes the Ateca, Formentor and Leon. A new fully electric model – called Born – will be joining the ranks imminently, too. Another electric vehicle, called Tavascan, will sit alongside the Born in Cupra’’s line-up of EVs, offering coupe-like styling in an SUV bodystyle.

Cupra is already riding high on sales of 80,000 units last year and will likely see this upcoming hybrid SUV as a crucial part of its vehicle range. It enters into a segment that is continuing to see massive demand, with buyers pivoting away from traditional hatchbacks into these higher-riding models.

Cupra says that the new model will measure 4.5m long and will offer the ‘perfect proportions to be highlight competitive’ within the segment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier