Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ferrari confirms upcoming SUV model in teaser shot

By Press Association
March 23 2022, 4.39pm
The new Ferrari SUV is expected to be a crucial car for the firm
The new Ferrari SUV is expected to be a crucial car for the firm

Ferrari has put an end to months of speculation with a teaser image of its upcoming SUV.

Expected to be called Purosangue, the new model has been revealed on the Italian firm’s social channels, accompanied by a caption which reads ‘you’ve heard the rumours… and we’re delighted to confirm that they’re true (some of them)’.

The Maranello-based manufacturer has said that people should ‘stand by for a genuine game changer’ with more details surrounding the new model due to be revealed later this year.

It added that the new model has a bloodline that can be ‘traced back through our 75-year history of innovation, evolution and uncompromising performance’.

The news follows on from months of speculation as to whether or not Ferrari was indeed working on the new model, particularly as the firm had previously promised that it would never build an SUV.

However, there has been overwhelming popularity shown towards performance SUVs from buyers. Lamborghini’s Urus has proved to be a real success for the firm, while Aston Martin’s DBX has dramatically improved sales. Bentley’s Bentayga – another key rival for the upcoming Ferrari – has also experienced impressive levels of demand.

As for engines, there has yet to be anything confirmed, though it’s suspected that the Purosangue could be powered by either V8 or V12 engines, with the possibility of hybrid technology being integrated into them too.

