The 724bhp Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series is the firm’s most powerful customer car ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The 724bhp Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series is the firm’s most powerful customer car ever

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 10.43am
(Mercedes-AMG)
(Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG has revealed its most powerful customer sports car ever, designed for use on track days.

Called AMG GT Track Series, the supercar has a hardcore focus inspired by the firm’s GT3 and GT4 race cars, making it ineligible for road use.

The familiar 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine has been tuned up to produce 724bhp and 860Nm of torque, with one upgrade including the use of custom motorsport injectors.

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series
(Mercedes-AMG)

It uses a Hewland six-speed sequential racing gearbox, while the suspension has ‘comprehensively adjustable’ four-way Bilstein dampers. Meanwhile, the anti-roll bars are individually adjustable too, for further setup customisation.

AMG says it has overhauled the bodywork with performance and aerodynamics in mind. For example, the bonnet, wings, sills, back door and the rear apron are made of carbon fibre, which help to reduce weight.

More downforce comes from louvres in the carbon wing, vertical blades across the body, and a double diffuser at the rear.

Up front, the large grille optimises cooling for the engine, while the front splitter is a bespoke design for the Track Series. That massive rear wing is developed from the one on the Black Series, now producing more downforce.

The 18-inch alloy wheels are also Track Series-specific. They’re milled and forged units and can be used with ‘the usual competition tyre types’.

Further technology borrowed from the race cars includes the traction control and ABS systems, with each 12-way adjustable to tune their response to the surface conditions and driver preference.

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series
(Mercedes-AMG)

Safety is naturally key, and as such the Track Series gets a carbon driver safety cell and a steel roll cage. A five-point safety harness and customisable seat foaming are also provided.

Just 55 examples will be built, with the model celebrating 55 years of Mercedes-AMG. Each customer will receive a support and service range, with many features usually reserved for motorsport customers, such as driver training days.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]