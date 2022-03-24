Vast majority of classic car owners oppose Government’s ‘ill-thought-out’ anti-tampering proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Vast majority of classic car owners oppose Government’s ‘ill-thought-out’ anti-tampering proposals

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 2.49pm
(Footman James)
(Footman James)

A huge number of classic and specialist car owners are still concerned about potential ‘anti-tampering’ rules being introduced by the Government.

Last year, the a public consultation was launched on modernising vehicle standards, with the aim of tackling unsafe cars on the road by targeting those who fit dodgy modifications.

However, while the proposals have good intentions, experts have called the current wording ‘ill-thought-out’, leaving many concerned about the future of classic car ownership.

Classic car restoration
(Footman James)

Specialist vehicle insurance specialist Footman James polled 4,500 policyholders about the new rules and found that 84 per cent were opposed to the implementation of anti-tampering rules.

The document currently states that new offences would be created for those caught tampering with a vehicle, and Footman James has highlighted a few sections that are cause for concern:

– Supplying, installing, or advertising a ‘tampering product’ for a vehicle or Non-Road Mobile Machinery (NRMM)
– Removing, reducing the effectiveness of, or rendering inoperative a system, part or component for a vehicle/NRMM and advertising such services
– Allowing for use or providing a vehicle or NRMM that has had the operations described in the previous two points performed on it

David Bond, managing director of Footman James, said: “The proposals by the Government are hopefully in their infancy as they appear somewhat ill-thought-out.

“The classic vehicle industry not only accounts for less than one per cent of vehicle emissions in the UK, but also generates £7.2 billion worth of economic activity every year, which is only increasing.

“The offences described in this report could be applied to all vehicle restoration, modification, and competition preparation services with potential to jeopardise not only the economic benefits we feel from the classic vehicle scene but the immense cultural and historical record that enthusiasts inadvertently look after and display.”

Bond added that the classic car community should work with the Government to seek dispensations for suitable vehicles, rather than shoot down attempts to future-proof regulations altogether.

Garry Wilson, CEO of the Historic & Classic Vehicles Alliance, said that the organisation has responded to the consultation by asking for an exemption for classic vehicles, adding that the bill was “aimed at new vehicles but had inadvertent ramifications for our sector”.

