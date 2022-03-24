Lotus restarts factory tours after £100 million upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lotus restarts factory tours after £100 million upgrade

By Press Association
March 24 2022, 4.57pm
(Lotus)
(Lotus)

Lotus has reopened its Hethel factory to the public following an extensive upgrade.

The Norfolk-based firm stopped tours in November 2017 when the £100 million improvements began, with workers preparing the factory for next-generation vehicles.

With all the work now completed, Lotus is restarting a new tour within the recently launched Lotus Advanced Performance division.

Simon Lane, director of Lotus Advanced Performance, said: “Tours of the Hethel site were part of the Lotus story for many years and hugely popular.

Lotus Emira production
(Lotus)

“We get emails and calls every week with people asking about them but, with all the development work on site, it was not appropriate to have the public here.

“With the Emira now in production, I’m delighted to announce that the time is right to relaunch the factory tours.”

The tours will begin in the Retail Centre, where guests will learn about the transformation of the Lotus brand and get a first-hand look at the new dealership design.

A guide will then talk about the Lotus story while guests walk through older sections of the factory where the Elise, Exige and Evora were built until recently. They will then be taken to where the new Emira sports car is built.

The new automated elements of the car’s production will be shown – a technological first for Lotus – while also demonstrating how production is still hands-on.

A walking route will take in the 2.2-mile Hethel test track, where some iconic names such as Jim Clark and Ayrton Senna got behind the wheel.

Lotus says the tours will run from Monday to Thursday each week from April 4, with two tours per day lasting about two hours each. They will cost £95 per person, while an upgraded heritage tour, which also takes in the separate business of Classic Team Lotus, can be tagged on for an extra £45.

