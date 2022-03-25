Tesla could open its UK Supercharger network to all EV owners ‘within weeks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

Tesla could open its UK Supercharger network to all EV owners ‘within weeks’

By Press Association
March 25 2022, 2.03pm
Tesla’s Supercharger network is consistently rated highly – but non-Tesla owners can’t use them. (Tesla)
Tesla’s Supercharger network is consistently rated highly – but non-Tesla owners can’t use them. (Tesla)

Tesla plans to open its Supercharger network to owners of all electric vehicles ‘within weeks’.

The network is regularly voted one of the best in the country thanks to high reliability and fast charging rates, but it is currently only available for Tesla owners to use.

That’s set to change, though, as Transport Minister Trudy Harrison has told EV website Electrifying.com that “Tesla recognises that it is part of the solution here” and could open its Supercharger network to everyone “within weeks and months rather than years”.

Tesla Supercharger
(Tesla)

Superchargers can top up vehicles at speeds between 120kW and 250kW, meaning they are some of the fastest in the country. By comparison, the fastest chargers available are from Ionity, though no vehicles can currently utilise the full 350kW they offer. Rapid charging locations typically offer 50-100kW.

The network has long been a major selling point for Tesla, giving owners security in the knowledge that they have access to a fast and reliable charging network when one of the key concerns for EV buyers is whether the public charging infrastructure is up to standard.

Despite this, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long said that the firm’s goal is to improve public perceptions of EVs and accelerate the industry’s move to zero-emission motoring. The South African entrepreneur has previously noted that he was pleased Tesla’s success had played a part in other brands building competitor EVs.

As such, it was always expected that the firm would open the Supercharger network to all EV owners eventually, but there is also a good business case because increased use will enable faster expansion.

The news comes on the same day the Government announced further funding for public charging infrastructure. It wants to increase the number of charge points from 30,000 to 300,000 by 2030, with a focus on helping those who don’t have access to off-street parking as well as adding more fast chargers for long journeys.

There are currently more than 6,000 Tesla Superchargers in Europe, with over 800 in the UK. These are typically located at motorway service stations or at ‘destinations’ such as hotels.

