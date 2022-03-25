Tesla could open its UK Supercharger network to all EV owners ‘within weeks’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tesla plans to open its Supercharger network to owners of all electric vehicles ‘within weeks’.

The network is regularly voted one of the best in the country thanks to high reliability and fast charging rates, but it is currently only available for Tesla owners to use.

That’s set to change, though, as Transport Minister Trudy Harrison has told EV website Electrifying.com that “Tesla recognises that it is part of the solution here” and could open its Supercharger network to everyone “within weeks and months rather than years”.

(Tesla)

Superchargers can top up vehicles at speeds between 120kW and 250kW, meaning they are some of the fastest in the country. By comparison, the fastest chargers available are from Ionity, though no vehicles can currently utilise the full 350kW they offer. Rapid charging locations typically offer 50-100kW.

The network has long been a major selling point for Tesla, giving owners security in the knowledge that they have access to a fast and reliable charging network when one of the key concerns for EV buyers is whether the public charging infrastructure is up to standard.

Despite this, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long said that the firm’s goal is to improve public perceptions of EVs and accelerate the industry’s move to zero-emission motoring. The South African entrepreneur has previously noted that he was pleased Tesla’s success had played a part in other brands building competitor EVs.

As such, it was always expected that the firm would open the Supercharger network to all EV owners eventually, but there is also a good business case because increased use will enable faster expansion.

The news comes on the same day the Government announced further funding for public charging infrastructure. It wants to increase the number of charge points from 30,000 to 300,000 by 2030, with a focus on helping those who don’t have access to off-street parking as well as adding more fast chargers for long journeys.

There are currently more than 6,000 Tesla Superchargers in Europe, with over 800 in the UK. These are typically located at motorway service stations or at ‘destinations’ such as hotels.