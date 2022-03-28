The Isuzu D-Max is now available with a range of new accessories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The Isuzu D-Max is now available with a range of new accessories

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 12.25pm
(Isuzu)
(Isuzu)

Isuzu has revealed a range of new accessories and three new accessory packs for the D-Max pick-up truck.

Alongside these new additions, a brochure has been produced detailing every genuine accessory available on the D-Max, with over 160 individual parts included.

The new High-Line pack is being offered on the V-Cross model and includes a canopy with an added water defence and a rug for the load bed. Exterior enhancements include roof rails, an over fender extension set, towbar and 13-pin electrics, while lighting improvements come from a roof bar and front grille set from Lazer.

Isuzu D-Max
(Isuzu)

Inside, there’s a rear-view mirror camera kit that improves visibility out the back. The pack costs £5,250 plus VAT, representing a saving of £250 over buying each part separately.

The Mid-Line Pack for All-Purpose models has a colour-coded CMX Commercial Canopy, which has solid sides and lift-up gullwing doors, an under rail load liner and a water defence kit. It also gets the front grille lights from Lazer and over fender kit, as well as a 3D mat set.

This set costs £4,150 plus VAT, which is a saving of £100.

Isuzu D-Max
(Isuzu)

Finally there’s the new Start-Line Pack for the DL20. It has a Keko tonneau cover and sports style bar with a bed liner, and adds the remote tailgate locking and rubber floor mats. A towbar, 13-pin electrics, quick hitch socket, and Lazer grille lights are also included, with the total price of £1,375 plus VAT representing a discount of £100.

Darren James, UK group resources director at Isuzu UK said “These new packs put together some of our best-selling accessories along with new additions to provide customers with a cost-saving and a less-overwhelming option when it comes to enhancing their new Isuzu D-Max.

“We aim to provide the most comprehensive range of accessories possible for our diverse customers and the new updated website and accessories brochure showcase our expansive range.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier