Aston Martin marks 30 years since iconic 6.3-litre conversions of the Virage were introduced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Aston Martin marks 30 years since iconic 6.3-litre conversions of the Virage were introduced

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 2.25pm
(Aston Martin)
(Aston Martin)

Aston Martin is celebrating 30 years of one of its iconic models, by remembering the 6.3-litre Virage models.

The engine upgrade was part of a comprehensive package of improvements to the standard Virage and Virage Volante, which were already highly regarded as the first entirely new models from the British firm in 20 years.

Aston Martin says the upgrades followed the era’s ‘more is more’ approach, and came from the move from a 5.3-litre V8 to a 6.0-litre unit in the motorsport version, which was eventually upped to 6.3 litres.

Aston Martin Virage 6.3
(Aston Martin)

When it came time to offer an upgrade to the road car, it made sense for the engine size to be increased in line with the racing version. The standard car had 330bhp at launch, but once the new engine was introduced it boasted 500bhp, an incredibly number for the time.

Specially manufactured by performance specialist Cosworth, the engine contributed to the car’s 5.1-second 0-60mph sprint time, while 100mph came up in just 11.5 seconds and the top speed was 174mph.

On top of the power hike, the Virage was given a suspension overhaul to improve handling, while 18-inch alloy wheels with high-performance Goodyear Eagle tyres were also fitted.

Special brakes that took their design inspiration from the AMR1 Group C racer helped to bring two tonnes of Virage to a stop.

Because the wheels and tyres were much larger than before, the arches were flared, giving the car a more aggressive appearance, while extended side sills, new front air dam and large rear spoiler completed the visual upgrade.

When the 6.3-litre conversion was offered in 1992, it cost £60,000 on top of the standard Virage’s £140,000 price tag. The firm says it does not know exactly how many conversions were built, but believes it to be around 60.

Aston Martin Virage 6.3
(Aston Martin)

Aston Martin Historian, Steve Waddingham, said that the conversion was offered at a tough time for the firm, with the boom of the 1980s followed by economic downturn.

He added: “This ingenious offering created by the brand’s Customer Service Division – now Aston Martin Works – not only created a huge amount of positive media interest in the marque but also provided many of our well-heeled customers with the opportunity to acquire an iconic road car with real motorsport heritage.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier