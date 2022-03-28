New Skoda Fabia offer includes one year’s free insurance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New Skoda Fabia offer includes one year’s free insurance

By Press Association
March 28 2022, 4.45pm
(Skoda)
(Skoda)

Skoda has launched a new offer for the Fabia, which will see eligible customers receive one year’s free insurance.

The offer is for comprehensive insurance and is open to drivers aged 25 to 75 and living in Great Britain.

It also includes 24-hour accident recovery and a guaranteed courtesy car while your vehicle is in for repair, with all fixes carried out at a Skoda Approved Repairers using genuine parts.

Skoda Fabia
(Skoda)

The insurance also includes protection against uninsured drivers when making a claim for an accident that wasn’t your fault.

On top of this, those financing the new Fabia on a personal contract plan (PCP), with 5.4 per cent APR, will also receive a £500 deposit contribution and a £199 service plan.

The Skoda Fabia has long been one of the UK’s favourite hatchbacks, and the latest generation makes the package even more appealing. It’s larger than ever before, meaning it’s more spacious with extra boot capacity.

The exterior has been given some nip and tuck so that it’s recognisably a Fabia, but has a slightly sharper presence. Inside, the interior is much more technologically impressive than before, with a prominent touchscreen infotainment system that has the latest smartphone connectivity.

Prices start at £15,305 for the S, which includes 15-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and air conditioning. The top-spec Monte Carlo models has 17-inch alloys, a sporty body kit and fabric/artificial leather upholstery.

The offer of one year’s free insurance will run between June 30 and December 31.

