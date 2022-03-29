Kia confirms electric EV9 SUV is coming to Europe next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Kia confirms electric EV9 SUV is coming to Europe next year

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 10.55am
(Kia)
(Kia)

Kia has confirmed that the electric EV9 SUV will go on sale in Europe in 2023.

The model currently only exists as the Concept EV9, which was revealed last year, but should give a good idea of what the SUV will look like.

It’s about the same size as Kia’s US-only Telluride SUV and was initially pitched as an electric alternative to that car, but with the rise of large SUV sales showing no signs of slowing, the EV9 will now be sold in Europe too.

Kia EV9
(Kia)

Although it’s unlikely to sell in big numbers, it will act as a halo to the brand, showcasing its zero-emission powertrains and debuting technology that will later be seen elsewhere in the range.

The Concept EV9 is built on Kia’s new electric vehicle platform, which also underpins the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq. Its 800v architecture allows for 350kW fast charging, and while it’s unclear exactly what batteries and motors will be offered on the production model, it’s likely to have both single- and twin-motor options with a maximum range of up to 300 miles.

Kia EV9
(Kia)

Although the styling looks futuristic, it’s likely to be a close representation of the production model, with some of the sharp edges rounded off and tweaks to the bumpers to meet safety regulations.

The cabin of the Concept EV9 is said to focus on ‘wellbeing, wellness and mindfulness’. It features a 27-inch ultrawide display that controls everything from the media systems to climate control.

Kia EV9
(Kia)

Much of this design will likely make it to production, too, though a more traditional steering wheel will need to replace the concept’s ‘pop-up steering pad’.

Kia has given very few details about what to expect from the finished EV9, but has confirmed that it will go on sale in Europe in 2023.

