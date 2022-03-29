Electrified vehicle search terms almost treble in just one year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Electrified vehicle search terms almost treble in just one year

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 1.07pm
(Audi)
(Audi)

Online searches for all types of used electrified vehicles have almost trebled over the past 12 months.

Data from more than nine million used car searches show that terms relating to electric cars, plug-in hybrids and self-charging hybrids accounted for 1.34 per cent of searches, up from 0.53 per cent this time last year.

The figures come from iVendi, which provides technology for dealers and car manufacturers to show customers their stock.

Kia EV6 charging
(Kia)

Rob Severs, senior VP of product and insight at iVendi, said: “Electric vehicles remain a relatively small part of the used car sector with only very low volumes available, but our figures show that interest is growing at a pace.

“Search terms tend to remain fairly consistent over time and big shifts are quite rare so, although this represents just 1.34 per cent of all searches, it is a somewhat sizable shift and one that very much indicates the future direction of the market.”

The firm says it has added new intelligent search results based on the increasing popularity of EVs, such as ‘medium range electric saloon’, with returns based on official range figures.

The increasing popularity of EVs in the used market was also echoed by online car buying marketplace Auto Trader. In September last year, it reported EV advert views hit a record share of 26 per cent, while the recent spike in petrol prices has seen interest begin to rise again.

However, between September 2021 and March 2022, the site warned that EV advert views had dropped from that record share to just 16 per cent.

It blamed the high purchase price of EVs, saying that they are about 37 per cent more expensive than petrol and diesel vehicles on average.

