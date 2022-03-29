Limited-edition Bugatti Centodiece closes in on production after 31,000-mile test runs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Limited-edition Bugatti Centodiece closes in on production after 31,000-mile test runs

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 3.15pm
(Bugatti)
(Bugatti)

Bugatti confirms that the ultra-limited-edition Centodieci hypercar will soon enter production after completing more than 31,000 miles of endurance testing.

Just 10 examples will be built, but the French firm says they are still put through the same rigorous testing process as its series production models.

The white prototype was driven by a rotation of three drivers, who drove day and night at the Nardo test facility in Italy, going across different types of road surface at high and low speed with a mix of stop and go moves too.

Bugatti Centodieci
(Bugatti)

Travelling up to 745 miles each day, the car would only stop for technical checks, refuelling and driver changes.

Previously, the model has been tested in baking temperatures as well as sub-zero climates, testing across road and track with some running also taking place on the fearsome Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany.

Carl Heilenkötter, project manager for low volume models at Bugatti, said: “The Centodieci is deliberately driven to its limits in order to guarantee reliable handling at the highest level, even in extreme situations.

Bugatti Centodieci
(Bugatti)

“Even though most cars never enter this range, it is nonetheless tested. This is the philosophy of the brand and that is why we put such a huge amount of effort into all this testing.”

The Centodieci features an evolution of Bugatti’s iconic 8.0-litre W16 engine, which has now been tuned up to 1,578bhp. The 0-60mph sprint takes just 2.2 seconds, while 124mph comes up in less than six seconds and the top speed is 236mph.

Its design echoes that of the Bugatti EB110 of the 1990s, with Centodiece meaning ‘110’ in Italian. The classic model’s inspiration is clear to see, with the Centodieci getting a low front end that’s more than a subtle nod to the EB110’s wedge shape.

