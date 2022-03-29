This is the Lotus Eletre, a 592bhp electric SUV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
This is the Lotus Eletre, a 592bhp electric SUV

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 8.03pm
(Lotus)
(Lotus)

Lotus has revealed its first SUV, ushering in a new era for the Norfolk-based performance car maker.

Called Eletre, it has an electric powertrain making ‘from 592bhp’, hinting that higher performance models could be on the way.

Although better known for building lightweight sports cars, the firm says this new ‘hyper SUV’ utilises its ‘famed expertise in the fields of ride and handling, steering and optimised aerodynamics’.

Lotus Eletre (EMBARGO 29/03 2000BST)
(Lotus)

Power comes from twin electric motors – one on the front axle and one on the rear axle providing four-wheel-drive. As well as almost 600bhp, it will have a 161mph top speed and a sub-three-second 0-60mph time.

The first version revealed today will have a 100kWh battery pack that’s targeting up to 373 miles of range. It will be able to charge at speeds of up to 350kW, making it the fastest charging EV on sale. This should add almost 250 miles in just 20 minutes, the firm says.

Matt Windle, managing director at Lotus Cars, said: “The Eletre is a bold and revolutionary new car, delivering on our commitment to move Lotus into completely new automotive segments as we widen our global appeal and accessibility.

Lotus Eletre (EMBARGO 29/03 2000BST)
(Lotus)

“This is a momentous point in our history and a clear signal of our ongoing desire to transform our business.”

The Eletre is being built in China on the firm’s new EV platform, which has been designed with the flexibility to use different battery sizes, motors and driver assistance technologies.

Its exterior design is full of sharp angles, with a long wheelbase and short overhangs giving it a sporty stance. With no engine under the bonnet, Lotus kept this area short as a nod to the firm’s mid-engined sports car designs.

Lotus Eletre (EMBARGO 29/03 2000BST)
(Lotus)

There are prominent vents in the bonnet, which channel air from the front of the car up and over the roof, with similar features around the wheels and the top of the D-pillar. These are said to reduce drag, which helps to improve range.

At the rear, a full-width light bar gives off a futuristic signature, while the carbon-fibre roof spoiler is inspired by motorsport.

Inside, the Eletre has an incredibly modern appearance, with Lotus saying it used ‘ultra-premium materials’. A large infotainment display dominates the sleek dashboard, with a slim screen behind the wheel displaying important information such as battery charge, range and speed.

Lotus Eletre (EMBARGO 29/03 2000BST)
(Lotus)

The four-seat layout in the images is an optional upgrade from the standard five-seat layout.

The Eletre comes with various advanced driver assistance systems, with over-the-air updates allowing many of these to be improved and added to over time. A light detecting and ranging (LIDAR) system deploys above the windscreen when required, and allows for the use of automated driving technology.

Manufacturing of the new Lotus Eletre will start later this year, with first deliveries expected in 2023.

