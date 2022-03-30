Electric car charging firms team up to create ‘UK’s largest public-sector network’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Electric car charging firms team up to create ‘UK’s largest public-sector network’

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 11.27am
Up to 50,000 electric car chargers will be installed at workplaces by 2030. (eEnergy)
Two electric car charging firms have partnered to install 50,000 workplace EV chargers by 2030, which will make it the largest public-sector network.

Digital services provider eEnergy has signed an agreement with EV charging firm EO Charging to launch a new ‘eCharge’ scheme, originally promising to deliver ‘mass EV charging to the education segment’, which the firms say is a ‘significantly underserved’ area when it comes to electric car charging infrastructure.

The first 200 installations are set to be completed in April 2022, with ‘at least 2,000’ chargers to be installed in the next 12 months. By 2030, the two firms aim to have installed 50,000 workplace charging units.

The charging firms say that the cost of installing the EV charging units makes it not viable for many schools and public sector organisations, so instead eEnergy will offer ‘longer-term’ solutions, without upfront investment. Schools and other workplaces may also be able to use the chargers to generate revenue by charging for their use.

Harvey Sinclair, chief executive of eEnergy, said: “The government has rightly set ambitious net zero targets, and electric vehicles will play a fundamental role. However, ensuring everyone has access to reliable charging, especially for those who cannot plug in at home, poses considerable challenges.

“Like many employers, schools face a growing demand for EV chargers just as energy costs reach record highs. Our ambitious rollout will make life easier for teachers and other drivers by offering an affordable and accessible alternative.

New electric car chargers aim to make owning an EV easier for those who can’t plug in their vehicles at home. (eCharge)

“By pairing workplace chargers with energy-saving technologies and clean energy procurement, everything from lighting to commuting can be powered using 100 per cent fossil-free energy, cutting energy costs, and creating new revenue opportunities for the public sector.”

The first eCharge installations will be at schools run by the Bellevue Place Educational Trust, which operates nine schools across London and Berkshire.

