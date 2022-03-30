Electric car charging firms team up to create ‘UK’s largest public-sector network’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two electric car charging firms have partnered to install 50,000 workplace EV chargers by 2030, which will make it the largest public-sector network.

Digital services provider eEnergy has signed an agreement with EV charging firm EO Charging to launch a new ‘eCharge’ scheme, originally promising to deliver ‘mass EV charging to the education segment’, which the firms say is a ‘significantly underserved’ area when it comes to electric car charging infrastructure.

The first 200 installations are set to be completed in April 2022, with ‘at least 2,000’ chargers to be installed in the next 12 months. By 2030, the two firms aim to have installed 50,000 workplace charging units.

We have launched our EV Charging service eCharge! Find out more about how we are going to give organisations and businesses in the public and private sectors access to EV charging without upfront investment herehttps://t.co/Jja9no1JTf pic.twitter.com/cZQq5eSIKt — eEnergy Group Plc (@eenergyplc) March 30, 2022

The charging firms say that the cost of installing the EV charging units makes it not viable for many schools and public sector organisations, so instead eEnergy will offer ‘longer-term’ solutions, without upfront investment. Schools and other workplaces may also be able to use the chargers to generate revenue by charging for their use.

Harvey Sinclair, chief executive of eEnergy, said: “The government has rightly set ambitious net zero targets, and electric vehicles will play a fundamental role. However, ensuring everyone has access to reliable charging, especially for those who cannot plug in at home, poses considerable challenges.

“Like many employers, schools face a growing demand for EV chargers just as energy costs reach record highs. Our ambitious rollout will make life easier for teachers and other drivers by offering an affordable and accessible alternative.

New electric car chargers aim to make owning an EV easier for those who can’t plug in their vehicles at home. (eCharge)

“By pairing workplace chargers with energy-saving technologies and clean energy procurement, everything from lighting to commuting can be powered using 100 per cent fossil-free energy, cutting energy costs, and creating new revenue opportunities for the public sector.”

The first eCharge installations will be at schools run by the Bellevue Place Educational Trust, which operates nine schools across London and Berkshire.