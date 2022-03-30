Alpina B4 Gran Coupe unveiled as practical 488bhp performance saloon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe unveiled as practical 488bhp performance saloon

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 12.43pm
The Alpina B4 Gran Coupe uses a 488bhp 3.0-litre straight-six engine. (Alpina)
BMW tuner Alpina has unveiled the B4 Gran Coupe as a striking new performance saloon model.

Based on BMW’s 4 Series Gran Coupe, Alpina takes the standard car and tunes its engine, gives it a range of mechanical tweaks and changes the way it looks.

It’s a formula that has worked for the German tuning firm for a while, although this is the first time the B4 has been based on the more practical Gran Coupe model – in previous iterations, the model was based on the 4 Series Coupe and Convertible.

The Alpina B4 gets a range of styling changes to set it apart from the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. (Alpina)

Using the same straight-six 3.0-litre petrol engine as found in the 3 Series-based B3, it puts out 488bhp and 730Nm of torque, allowing for a 0-60mph time of just 3.5 seconds and a maximum speed of 187mph.

An eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox is used, while BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system is adopted, too.

While slightly down on the 503bhp power figure in the BMW M4 (which isn’t sold in Gran Coupe form), this Alpina’s engine actually generates 80Nm more torque and makes it marginally quicker too, despite its additional weight.

It features a bespoke Alpina suspension setup that’s said to ‘combine emotional driving dynamics with comfortable touring’, along with variable sports steering and four-piston brake callipers, although lightweight composite brake discs are available as an option.

In terms of design, the B4 Gran Coupe comes with Alpina’s trademark alloy wheel design measuring 20 inches and weighing just 12kg a corner. Pirelli P Zero performance tyres are also include, and have been developed specifically for Alpina.

Other design changes include a larger front splitter than on a standard 4 Series, along with four oval tailpipes for the sports exhaust and a large rear diffuser. Alpina’s bespoke blue and green paint finishes are also available.

The Alpina B4 aims to combine sportiness with GT comfort. (Alpina)

The Alpina B4 Gran Coupe is now available to order, and although UK prices haven’t yet been detailed, the model is priced from €91,800 (circa £77,750) in Germany. First deliveries are set to start in July.

Earlier this month, BMW announced that it had acquired Alpina after more than 50 years of collaboration, with the tuning brand set to be brought into the BMW Group from the end of 2025.

