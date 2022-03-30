First Drive: Is the new Maserati Grecale a premium SUV worth considering?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What is it?

The Maserati Grecale rivals the Porsche Macan and Range Rover Velar. (Maserati)

A new Maserati doesn’t come along very often, but 2022 is a busy time for this Italian luxury brand. First up came the MC20, the firm’s first all-new sports car in almost 15 years, and now there’s what should become Maserati’s new best-seller – the Grecale.

It’s designed to sit underneath the marque’s Levante as well as rival cars such as the Porsche Macan and Range Rover Velar in the lucrative premium mid-size SUV market. Entering the brand into a new – and ultra-competitive – segment, is the Maserati Grecale set to succeed?

What’s new?

The Grecale launches with three petrol engines, with an EV due in 2023. (Maserati)

Although the Grecale might be an ‘all-new’ model for Maserati, it borrows its underpinnings from the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and its Giorgio platform. That’s a pretty solid foundation, but Maserati has extended it, with the promise of class-leading interior space.

From launch, there are three engines on offer, while next year will see the Grecale Folgore added – a new electric model. Elsewhere, there’s a range of ‘technology firsts’ for Maserati, including a new head-up display, the firm’s largest touchscreen to date and a completely redesigned interior layout.

What’s under the bonnet?

The flagship Grecale Trofeo uses a 523bhp 3.0-litre V6 engine. (Maserati)

Kicking off the Grecale line-up are a pair of 2.0-litre mild-hybrid petrol engines, producing 296bhp in the standard GT trim level and 325bhp in the Modena grade – named after Maserati’s hometown.

But here we’re trying the flagship Trofeo model, which uses a revised version of the brand’s new 3.0-litre V6 engine that’s taken from the MC20 – a model that’s received almost unanimous praise. Kicking out an impressive 523bhp and 620Nm of torque, drive is sent to all four wheels (although with a strong rear bias) through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Getting to 60mph in the Trofeo takes just 3.6 seconds, with Maserati claiming a 177mph top speed. No Grecale will be cheap to run (until the EV arrives, anyway), but perhaps not surprisingly, this performance model will be the worst on fuel – claiming just 25.2mpg, with 254g/km CO2 emissions.

What’s it like to drive?

The Maserati Grecale Trofeo is not lacking in performance. (Maserati)

Starting with performance, the Grecale Trofeo certainly isn’t lacking – put your foot down and it soon gathers pace, while in ‘Sport’ mode and on full chat the engine and exhaust sound excellent, having a fruity and vocal tone that emphasises the sportiness. That said, in normal driving, the engine does have a bit of a drone to it.

This Trofeo is quite a multi-faceted tool, though. Put it in ‘comfort’ mode and avoid the tendency to press the sport dampers button and the ride is compliant, if having a firm edge to it – as expected on a model with this performance.

Our set route was largely restricted to motorway and inner-city driving, so full judgement on its handling will be reserved until we can try it in the UK, but the signs are certainly promising.

How does it look?

The Grecale isn’t as glamorous as other Maseratis. (Maserati)

Usually, you can almost guarantee that one of the best things about a Maserati will be the way it looks, but with the Grecale the manufacturer seems to have missed a trick. Although styling will be subjective, this SUV has a certain anonymity to the way it looks – appearing like a mash-up of various products, rather than a bold Maserati.

Being ultra-critical, the front end makes it appear like a Ford Puma (a crossover costing a fraction of the price), while the sloping rear window and lights have strong Jaguar tones to them.

There are some great touches, though, including a fantastic set of alloy wheels that reflect Maserati’s trident logo, along with a superb set of colours to pick from, but the whole design package lacks the glamour and coherence usually expected from a Maserati.

What’s it like inside?

The Grecale has one of Maserati’s best interiors in years. (Maserati)

One area where there are no complaints is the Grecale’s interior. It’s a big step up from Maserati’s current line-up, with the quality and technology coming on in leaps and bounds.

From the leather dashboard to the huge metal gearshift paddles, it really feels like a special place to be, with the figure-hugging sports seats adding greatly to the Trofeo experience.

One gripe, though, is the buttons on the steering wheel, which look and feel cheap to use and let down an otherwise excellent cabin.

The Grecale certainly impresses when it comes to spaciousness, though, with this SUV having a large and practical 570-litre boot (540 litres in non-Trofeo models because of their mild-hybrid system). Rear space is also excellent, with adults having plenty of room, and certainly more than you get in a Porsche Macan.

What’s the spec like?

The Grecale offers an impressive amount of rear space. (Maserati)

If you like a car to feel modern inside, the Grecale will impress. It’s like a tech show in here, with a large 12.3-inch digital cockpit and clear head-up display fitted.

Two touchscreens also replace virtually all physical buttons – the higher-up system looking after your usual media functions, with a lower screen controlling the headlights and climate setting – and they’re both wrapped into a single piece of glass that appears folded. Sometimes, such all-encompassing screens can seem a bit distracting, but both of the Grecale’s are easy to use on the move.

Large 19-inch alloy wheels, a Sonus Faber sound system plus a full leather interior are included as standard on the GT mode, too. Upgrade to the Modena and you get a wider track, giving it a more impressive stance, along with even larger 20-inch wheels and a sportier styling kit.

At the top of the range is the Trofeo, which you’re primarily paying for because of its V6 engine and range of mechanical tweaks, although other extras include a perforated leather cabin, a sports exhaust system and plenty of carbon fibre.

Maserati is yet to confirm pricing, but it’s expected the Grecale will start from around £60,000, with Trofeo models commanding a rather large premium on top of that.

Verdict

The Grecale should help Maserati to increase its sales significantly. (Maserati)

The Grecale is certainly a welcome addition to Maserati’s range and should help to increase the firm’s sales noticeably. The interior and technology feel like a big advance, and for the first time in a long time a Maserati cabin feels good enough to justify the high price. With plenty of interior space on offer, it will likely prove a hit with families, too.

It’s not the perfect package though, with the design not feeling distinctive or glamorous enough in a segment where style really matters, while the driving experience still needs to be proved on UK roads.

But the Grecale is a promising sign of what’s to come from Maserati, not least in top-spec Trofeo form, and things look only set to improve with the arrival of the electric version next year.

Model: Maserati Grecale

Base price: £60,000 (approx)

Model as tested: Maserati Grecale Trofeo

Price as tested: N/A

Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol

Power: 523bhp

Torque: 620Nm

Max speed: 177mph

0-60mph: 3.6 seconds

Economy: 25.2mpg

Emissions: 254g/km