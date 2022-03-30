Ford trials technology that can turn traffic lights to green for emergency vehicles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ford trials technology that can turn traffic lights to green for emergency vehicles

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 3.17pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

Ford has started trialling connected technology that can turn traffic lights to green for emergency services vehicles, reducing waiting times and improving safety for blue-light responders.

As part of a broader project by the car firm looking at testing automated and connected vehicles and how they can ‘interact’ with road infrastructure, Ford used a road with various sets of consecutive traffic lights in Aachen, Germany.

With a Ford Kuga Plug-in Hybrid test vehicle, which featured on board units and hardware that can ‘communicate’ with traffic lights, for example, the car could act as an ambulance.

(Ford)

As it approached a set of lights, the vehicle could signal to turn them to green, with the controls returning to normal operation once the car had passed through. The technology is enabled through something known as C-V2X (cellular vehicle-to-everything) – a platform that can connect vehicles to roadside infrastructure and other vehicles and road users, with the aim of improving safety and reducing congestion.

Martin Sommer, working on Ford’s European automotive driving team, said: ‘Whether it’s a fire engine attending a blaze or an ambulance that is en route to an accident, the last thing anyone wants is for these drivers to be caught up among other vehicles waiting for the lights to change.”

Ford also trialled the technology for normal passenger cars, with the connected infrastructure automatically changing the Kuga’s adaptive cruise control speed to help minimise the time a driver is spent sat waiting at traffic lights. This includes slowing a vehicle down well ahead of a junction if a light is on red, reducing the need for harsh braking or being sat at a stop.

Michael Reinartz, director of consumer services and innovation at Vodafone Germany (which was also part of the project), added: “Exchanging data between cars, emergency vehicles and traffic lights in real time using the latest mobile phone technology makes road traffic safer and more efficient.

“Intelligent traffic light control helps save lives when every second counts and also reduces unnecessary waiting times and cuts emissions.”

