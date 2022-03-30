Upcoming electric Rolls-Royce Spectre completes winter testing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Upcoming electric Rolls-Royce Spectre completes winter testing

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 5.13pm
(Rolls-Royce)
(Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce’s first EV – called Spectre – has completed its first testing stage ahead of its 2023 launch.

The British luxury brand announced the Spectre last year as its first production EV, with Rolls-Royce aiming to test the model for 2,500,000km (1,553,428 miles) – equivalent to 400 years of driving.

(Rolls-Royce)

With winter testing coming to a close, it means that 25 per cent of that target has been reached. The Spectre has been tested in Arjeplog, Sweden, at a bespoke facility just 35 miles away from the Arctic Circle, at temperatures as low as -40˚C. Such conditions are some of the toughest on the planet, and enable engineers to get the basics right while being able to see how the car copes with low traction surfaces in slow motion.

Rolls-Royce refers to the Spectre as the third stage in its history, with the firm now confirming that this EV will be built on a new platform. It also says that the car will be ‘more connected and intelligent’ than any of its current models. Its underpinnings will also be exclusive to Rolls-Royce, rather than being shared with parent brand BMW.

The firm describes the Spectre as the ‘spiritual successor’ to the Phantom Coupe, and keeps that car’s key split headlights design feature, though much of the car’s look is still firmly under wraps.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “The announcement of every new Rolls-Royce motor car carries a great weight of expectation, but Spectre is unquestionably the most anticipated product in the marque’s modern history. This is because it is much more than a product.

“It is a symbol for our bright, bold electric future, and it represents a seismic shift in our powertrain technology. It is for this reason that we have created a testing programme that is as significant and historical as Spectre itself.”

Rolls-Royce has said the model will continue to be tested around the globe ahead of first customer deliveries starting in the fourth quarter of 2023.

