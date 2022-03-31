Driveway rental firm steps in to replace £350 home electric car charging grant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Driveway rental firm steps in to replace £350 home electric car charging grant

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 9.29am
JustPark is offering an incentive for homeowners looking to install a chargepoint (JustPark)
JustPark is offering an incentive for homeowners looking to install a chargepoint (JustPark)

As the Government grant for electric home chargers comes to an end, driveway rental firm JustPark is announcing it will offer a £350 incentive to homeowners looking to install an EV charging point.

The Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme (EVHS) was launched by the Government in 2014, offering an initial £500 grant towards the cost of installing an electric car charger, before being reduced to £350 in April 2020. While it’s helped thousands of EV and plug-in hybrid owners to get a charger installed at home, the grant ends today (March 31).

JustPark has now said it will step in to offer £350 to homeowners wanting to install a charger at their house, acting as a direct replacement. The firm is offering 500 grants, with those looking for savings needing to apply by the JustPark website by April 30. Unlike the EVHS, drivers don’t need to have already bought an electric car either.

Drivers looking to take advantage of the JustPark offer will need to sign up for the firm’s JustCharge scheme, which lets them rent out their driveway to other electric car drivers, who will be able to book to plug in their cars as an alternative to using public charging. The firm also says drivers could earn up to £700 per year by renting out their drive to other electric vehicle owners.

JustPark says this grant is the first in a number of incentives that aim to provide support to consumers and encourage electric car adoption.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier