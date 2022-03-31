Jaguar Land Rover announces plans to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Jaguar Land Rover announces plans to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 10.59am
(Jaguar)
(Jaguar)

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its entire operations by 2030.

The pledge will see the firm reduce green gas emissions across its own operations by 46 per cent and by 54 per cent per vehicle across its value chain. It ties in with JLR’s plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions across its entire supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

The goal – which is approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) – lines up with the 1.5 degrees emissions reductions as set out by the Paris Agreement.

To achieve this, Jaguar Land Rover will ‘decarbonise across design and materials, manufacturing operations, supply chain, electrification, battery strategy, circular economy processes, and up to end-of-life treatment’.

The firm has also appointed the new role of ‘sustainability director’ to Rossella Cardone, who will help to push this transformation forward while supporting François Dossa, executive director, strategy and sustainability.

Cardone said: “Sustainability sits at the core of our Reimagine strategy, with the aim to achieve net carbon zero by 2039, as the creator of the world’s most desirable modern luxury vehicles. As we move from climate ambition into action, we are now embedding sustainability into the Jaguar Land Rover DNA to minimise our carbon footprint across our value chain.

“Science-based targets tell us how much and how quickly we need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions as well as keeping stakeholders informed about our progress.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier