Jaguar Land Rover announces plans to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its entire operations by 2030.

The pledge will see the firm reduce green gas emissions across its own operations by 46 per cent and by 54 per cent per vehicle across its value chain. It ties in with JLR’s plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions across its entire supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

The goal – which is approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) – lines up with the 1.5 degrees emissions reductions as set out by the Paris Agreement.

To achieve this, Jaguar Land Rover will ‘decarbonise across design and materials, manufacturing operations, supply chain, electrification, battery strategy, circular economy processes, and up to end-of-life treatment’.

The firm has also appointed the new role of ‘sustainability director’ to Rossella Cardone, who will help to push this transformation forward while supporting François Dossa, executive director, strategy and sustainability.

We’ve committed to reducing greenhouse gas #emissions from our operations by 46% – and by 54% per vehicle across our value chain – by 2030. @ScienceTargets approved benchmarks that confirm our commitment to the Paris Agreement.https://t.co/X6gJBcSdyihttps://t.co/5qxVsZHBnQ — Jaguar Land Rover (@JLR_News) March 31, 2022

Cardone said: “Sustainability sits at the core of our Reimagine strategy, with the aim to achieve net carbon zero by 2039, as the creator of the world’s most desirable modern luxury vehicles. As we move from climate ambition into action, we are now embedding sustainability into the Jaguar Land Rover DNA to minimise our carbon footprint across our value chain.

“Science-based targets tell us how much and how quickly we need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions as well as keeping stakeholders informed about our progress.”