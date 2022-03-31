These are the upcoming SUVs you need to look out for

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These are the upcoming SUVs you need to look out for

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 12.07pm

The SUV segment has already been riding high on a wave of interest and investment, but some key additions announced over recent weeks mean it’s about to get even more interesting. The sales of these high-riding models continue to rise, which is why so many manufacturers are getting their own models into the scene now.

They’re coming from some slightly left-field car makers, too, but it just goes to show the power that this market currently has. Let’s take a look at some of these key new additions.

Lotus Eletre

Lotus Eletre (EMBARGO 29/03 2000BST)
(Lotus)

Lotus unveiled its new Eletre electric SUV during a glossy presentation this week, showcasing a completely new direction for the brand which is best known for its lightweight sports cars like the Elise and Exige. With around 592bhp, the Eletre definitely has performance on its side, with two electric motors providing a sub-three-second 0-60mph time.

Plus, Lotus says it’ll do up to 373 miles between trips to the plug, while the ability to charge at speeds of up to 350kW means that close to 250 miles of range could be added in just 20 minutes.

Ferrari Purosangue

Ferrari Purosangue
The new Ferrari SUV is expected to be a crucial car for the firm

Ferrari held off for some time before confirming that its new SUV – called Purosangue – would actually be entering production. However, it has finally stated that the new car would indeed be heading onto the roads.

Though full details surrounding the car are scarce for now, expect this car to pack a serious punch in order for it to rival the likes of the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX.

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Alfa Romeo Tonale
The new Tonale is Alfa’s smallest SUV

Alfa Romeo has introduced its next SUV this year, following on from the popular Stelvio. The Tonale enters into the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment, but does so with a striking look and a modern interior.

Given how well the Stelvio drives, we expect the Tonale to be pretty involving to pilot when it arrives here in the UK.

Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale
The Grecale is Maserati’s latest SUV

Maserati is getting in on the action too, with its Grecale. Arriving underneath the larger Levante, the Grecale is actually based on the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, so it looks to inherit some of that car’s excellent poise and balance.

With a full-fat Trofeo version bringing some serious performance to the table, this is one Maserati that definitely isn’t lacking in firepower.

Kia EV9

Kia EV9
(Kia)

Kia has just confirmed that its EV9 large electric SUV will be entering into production next year, with the aim to continue the success enjoyed by the smaller EV6. It’s a car packed with clever features, including an ultra-wide touchscreen and flexible interior that will deliver plenty of space.

It’s also got a special ‘sky’ panoramic roof and a unique grille design that hides a unique star-like LED design.

Nissan Ariya

Nissan Ariya
(Nissan)

Nissan is really laying its cards on the table with the Ariya. This electric SUV marks a whole new stage for the brand which is well known for its Leaf, bringing a classy design as well as plenty of high-end technology.

Capable of returning up to 248 miles from a charge the Ariya has plenty of range, but thanks to dual electric motors and up to 389bhp, it’s still got plenty of punch, too.

