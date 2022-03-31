Czinger 21C hypercar to make UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Czinger 21C hypercar to make UK debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 3.05pm
Just 80 examples of the 21C will be made (iamted)
Just 80 examples of the 21C will be made (iamted)

Czinger has announced that its 21C hypercar will make its UK dynamic debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The 21C uses a hybrid setup to produce an incredible 1,233bhp, courtesy of a 2.9-litre flat crank V8 petrol engine with two turbochargers. This is then linked to two electric motors located on each front wheel.

The sizeable power output contributes to a 281mph top speed, while its 0-60mph time is said to be under two seconds. Going from 0-186mph takes just 13.8 seconds, too. Power is sent to the wheels through a seven-speed automated transmission and Czinger has said that the 21C could be powered by a range of fuels, including sustainably sourced ‘e-fuels’.

Czinger 21C
The 21C uses a hybrid powertrain (iamted)

First deliveries of the car are set to commence in 2023, with production limited to just 80 examples. This news comes as Czinger appoints H.R. Owen as its official dealer in the UK, sitting alongside other high-performance marques such as Rimac and Bugatti in the company’s stable of partners.

Ken Choo, H.R. Owen CEO, said: “We’ve always chosen to work with the very best automotive brands in the world, and we don’t add another partner to our roster without serious consideration,

“The Czinger 21C is a very special car, designed without limitations of cost. It sits at the very top of the automotive hierarchy, offering an experience that even some of the most established and sought-after supercar brands in the world would struggle to offer. It is the crowning glory to a car collection. The ultimate track day car. The genesis of a new brand.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier